MFs emerge as counterweight to FPIs in equity market

Mutual funds have emerged as the single largest counterweight to foreign investors in the domestic equity market. Offloading by large foreign portfolio investors or FPIs (erstwhile foreign institutional investors or FIIs) no longer trigger a panic selling in Indian equity markets. The latest example is the exodus of FPIs in November that saw an outflow of Rs 18,244 crore ($2.7 billion) from the equity market, mostly after Donald Trump’s victory in US presidential elections.



This is the highest monthly outflow this year so far. Earlier in January, FPIs had sold equities worth Rs 11,126 crore. But the exit of FPIs in November did not trigger any panic selling as mutual funds had enough cash flow to buy pricey stocks at cheaper price as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty had fallen by around 5 per cent on the double whammy of demonetisation and Trump victory.



As per data provided by Securities and Exchange Board of India, mutual funds (MFs) invested Rs 13,775.10 crore in equities in November.



Such a big investment to counterbalance FPI selling came on the back of Rs 9,394 crore inflows in October and Rs 9,079 crore in November, in pure equity and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS).



After uneven inflows in equity mutual funds in the beginning of 2016, when global markets were in a turmoil on China devaluing its currency, the inflows picked up touching the one-year high with October and November inflows above Rs 9,000 crore each. Equity mutual fund inflows have been positive after the market sentiment improved following Narendra Modi-led NDA victory. In between, March recorded an outflow by Rs 1,370 crore.



Thanks to robust MF inflows in October and November and investment in cash in equities, benchmark index Sensex fell only 4.39 per cent in November despite massive FPI outflows.



With domestic institutional investors, led by MFs, rushing to buy stocks that looked cheap, the 26,000-level of Sensex and 8,000 level of Nifty were breached only for a few days in the entire November. While the 30-share index, Sensex, of BSE closed below 26,000-level just in three sessions in the fourth week of November, the Nifty 50 of NSE settled below 8,000 level in just two sessions.



Mutual funds are now seeing robust inflows of about Rs 4,000 crore per month through SIP, as per recent data shared by the mutual industry officials. The monthly SIP inflows in April this year were Rs 3,122 crore and there were 100.83 lakh SIP accounts.



Retail investor accounts have shown a positive rate of growth since September 2014 and there has been sharp rise in the number of equity accounts in 2015-16, according to AMFI. Meanwhile HNI account growth has moderated after peaking at 15 per cent in September 2014 to 9 per cent in September 2016, as per AMFI’s analysis.



Strong equity mutual funds inflows are here to stay and expected to rise further as investment through SIP is becoming popular and people are investing in mutual funds to create corpus for their long-term goals.



Anjaneya Gautam, national head-mutual funds, Bajaj Capital, a mutual fund distributor says, “While SIP has become a commodity in mutual fund investing, the industry has been moving from product to solutions as people are looking for pension/annuity products, products for financing children’s education etc.”



Since September 2014 there is a reversal in trend, there is an increase in mutual fund investor accounts from 3.95 crore to 5.06 crore in September 2016. In the earlier period of March 2010 to August 2014 the industry saw decline in investor accounts from 4.80 crore to 3.95 crore.



According to AMFI, 99 per cent of these accounts are individual accounts (rest 1 per cent is held by the institutional investors) and nearly 80 per cent of investors’ accounts are in equity-oriented scheme.



As per AMFI data, the value of assets held by individual investors in mutual funds increased from Rs 6.11 lakh crore in October 2015 to Rs 7.65 lakh crore in October 2016, an absolute increase of 25.14 per cent.



Thanks to SIP becoming a very convenient method of investing in equities, which are volatile in nature and difficult to manage by lump sum investing, assets managed by the Indian mutual fund industry have also seen 27 per cent growth in last one year period from Rs. 13.29 lakh crore in October 2015 to Rs. 16.86 lakh crore in October 2016



