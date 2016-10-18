MF holds AGM on lines of listed firms

In a unique event in the mutual fund industry, investors of PPFAS Mutual Fund questioned the ratione behind investment in different companies during the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Saturday. No other mutual fund organises AGM for its investors.During the AGM, attended by around 240 investors, the management of the fund house was questioned on investment in private banks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and suggestions came for investment in microfinance companies and NBFC too by reducing some stake in above banks but management felt that these banks were good bet as they were quite capable of tackling the NPA issue.Another investor cautioned management and suggested reducing stake in an oil company called Selan Exploration Technology based on his own personal outlook and experience while working in the oil & gas business which the management assured to look into.Management explained its position on investment in Maharashtra Scooters as some investors had questions related to corporate governance, being a company owned by Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv.Investors also questioned staying invested in US-based courier company United Parcel Services (UPS) at a time when Amazon was planning its own courier company but the management felt such developments showed there was enough demand for courier service companies and not a threat so much.AGM also discussed investment in companies like Nestle where business could get hit due to image of the company getting hurt due to some issue. The management felt food companies are able to survive crisis unless it is a fraud or a large scale borrowing by the company.Management justified investment Gujarat Gas and Indraprastha Gas due to positive outlook on account of their monopoly positions and trend of people switching to gas from diesel and petrol among others.Investment in Alphabet the company that owns Google was also discussed. Management said the investment appeared largest at 11.52 per cent of the AUM because of the gains that the stock had made after investment and remained a good bet with its flourishing businesses. Only threat in the long term was advent of another search engine and could be addressed as and when it appeared.Investors suggested investment in Elon Musk owned US electric car maker Tesla which management said they were tracking closely but would defer the investment call for now and would be comfortable investing when the company started generating cash. “Though future was bright for battery driven electric car compared to internal combustion engine driven cars but several new and old players are trying to make such cars. Even Chevrolet another US carmaker is venturing into electric car manufacturing and plans to launch their mass electric car even earlier than Tesla,” said Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer and director, PPFAS Mutual Fund.The top 10 equity holdings comprise 57.41 per cent of their core portfolio. These include two stocks listed overseas, viz. Alphabet and UPS and among Indian companies Maharashtra Scooters (8.29 per cent), HDFC Bank (6.95 per cent), Icra (5.07 per cent), Zydus Wellness (4.89 per cent), Persistent Systems (4.55 per cent), Indraprastha Gas (4.07 per cent), Axis Bank (4.05 per cent) and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (3.79 per cent).Since the investor base is small right now it was easy to handle them at the AGM. But in future when you have lakhs of investors how would the fund house manage them at the AGM.“Large listed companies also have AGM, we would look for bigger venue, do not see any problem as people would also watch live streaming sitting away from the venue,” said Thakkar.But organising AGM for large fund houses would be a problem as they have several funds and would find it difficult to hold separate AGMs for each fund, Thakkar said.