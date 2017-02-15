Metal stocks red hot on Chinese demand

Metal and mining stocks have been hot button over the past month as base metal prices continue to show strength at the London Metal Exchange (LME) on expectations of a demand spike as the US administration is planning to spend heavily on infrastructure.



Base metals prices on the LME were up on Tuesday, with three-month aluminium gaining 1.3 per cent, followed by nickel prices that were up 1.1 per cent and zinc prices that were 1 per cent firmer. Copper prices were up the least, with a 0.5 per cent gain to $6,158 per tonne. That said, copper prices rallied to a high of $6,204 per tonne on Monday, but struggled to hold on to the higher numbers.



Better-than-expected Chinese PPI and CPI data out on Tuesday provided the markets with some lift. The ballast is coming from emergent data points and a softer dollar – China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for January rose 6.9 per cent year-on-year to a five-year high, and higher than the expected 6.5 per cent increase as well as the previous month’s 5.5 per cent rise. The Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5 per cent year-on-year, higher than expected 2.4 per cent year-on-year increase, and also higher than the previous 2.1 per cent rise.



In a mirror image back home, metal stocks like Tata Steel, Hindalco, National Aluminium, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta and NMDC have gained 4-8 per cent in the past month.



Base metals except Nickel gave a positive performance in January 2017, as the Chinese government confirmed plans to spend another 800 billion yuan on its rail network this year, boosting demand prospects in the very first week.



According to analysts, base metals were a beneficiary of a weaker dollar as a result of President Trump’s protectionist measures. Before his inauguration, he commented that strength in the dollar is hurting the US competitive trade advantage.



Analysts said overall, January 2017 has been the best first month for base metals in recent years and in dom­e­s­tic market base metals tren­ded higher in line with international markets. Pratha­m­e­sh Mallya, chief analyst, non-agri commodities & currencies, Angel Broking, said, “Base metals’ performa­nce in January has be­en impressive as uncertainty over Trump’s protectionist measures induced weakness in the greenback. Copper gained traction citing supply disruption concerns and encouraging imports from China whereas aluminium was the beneficiary of anticipated Chinese supply cuts. Nickel remains the focus for February given recent mine closures in the Philippines.”



“Overall, February will be a cautious month owing to unexpected monetary policy tightening in China along with uncertainty regarding Trump’s steps in the ‘America first’ direction,” he added.



According to analysts, the outlook for base metals copper and aluminium stayed strong, as there is sharp drop in inventory.



Copper prices gained 8 per cent on the LME and MCX as supply disruption concerns came to the fore after workers at the Escondida mine in Chile, the largest copper mine, rejected an opening pay offer as insufficient as the two sides prepared for the start of a new collective wage agreement.



Similarly in January, LME aluminium prices sur­g­ed 8 per cent to $1820 per tonne. Aluminium prices are likely to trade higher as wea­k­ness in the dollar index owing to glooming uncertainty regarding the upcoming polices by Trump and higher crude oil prices, whi­ch is an important cost constituent in the light metal, will be supportive for prices, analysts said.



