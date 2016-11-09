Meghalaya CM criticises Modi's decision

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surgical strike on black money by demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, as an "insensitive" move.



"What we do and how we do things are very important. It may be for the larger good, but the way they are doing things shows their bankruptcy of ideas in implementing this decision," Mukul said in response to the move of the NDA Government's decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last night.



"This is insensitive," he rued. "In this country of 125 billion people, how many are glued to the television set, social media or the internet? How will they know their Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are invalid? What will happen to students who are travelling? Not everyone uses plastic money," he said.



According to the Congress Chief Minister, the Centre could have implemented this decision without harassing people.



Modi last night announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes in a span of four hours to check black money and corruption.



Meanwhile, there were chaos and people were seen lining up at the ATM booths in the state capital close to midnight last night in an attempt to deposit big notes.



A lot of vehicles were seen lining up at petrol pumps as people made last attempts to use the left over Rs 500 and Rs 100 denominations.



