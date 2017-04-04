MCD battle hots up

The stakes in Delhi civic elections are high as the BJP will defend its dominance in the municipal bodies, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will look to expand its base and the Congress will fight for regaining lost glory.



The BJP’s strategy of winning over rival leaders is already in the play in the city, where AAP MLA from Bawana Ved Prakash crossed over to the BJP. Another AAP MLA from Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi has gone public with his resentment against the party leadership, but stopped short of quitting.



The BJP camp scored another hit when three-time Congress MLA from East Delhi’s Kondli area Ambrish Gautam came on board the saffron plank.



The Congress, which is looking to find its feet in the electoral arena after being wiped out in the Delhi assembly elections two years ago, suffered a major blow when veteran leader Dr AK Walia threatened to leave the party expressing unhappiness over ticket distribution for the civic polls. Walia has been minister in Sheila Dikshit’s three successive government and commands considerable presence in East Delhi.



Elections will be held on April 23 for 272 seats. The BJP has been ruling the MCD for the last 10 years, but it has lost all the elections for Delhi government since 1998. It came closest to forming government in Delhi in 2013 by becoming the single largest party, but lost out to the AAP.



BJP’s victory run in almost all the elections —local bodies to assemblies — has raised the stakes for municipal polls in Delhi. The party is going aggressively despite anti-incumbency against its legislators.



The party is hoping that more MLAs will break away from AAP, which has brute majority in the state assembly. The AAP MLAs are most vulnerable as the party is new and its leaders lack experience. Despite electoral defeats, the BJP has maintained its vote share of more than 30 percent in the city. The Congress had been ruling the city from 1998 to 2013 and has a sizeable vote share. The entry of AAP in Delhi impacted the Congress most.



