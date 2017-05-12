Mayawati retorts, calls Siddiqui blackmailer

A day after he was expelled from the party, Naseemuddin Siddiqui alleged on Th­u­r­sday that BSP supremo Maya­wati had demanded Rs 50 crore from him and made objectionable remarks agai­n­st Muslims, charges that she trashed while calling him a “blackmailer”.



At a crowded press conference here, an angry Siddiqui leveled a spate of allegations against Mayawati sa­y­ing he had enough material to cause an “earthquake”.



He also claimed there was a threat to his life. Siddiqui played six audio clippings of his phone conversations with Mayawati to support his allegation that money had been demanded from him.



Siddiqui claimed he had 150 such recordings. “She (Mayawati) was sore at the dismal showing of the BSP in the recent assembly elections and termed Muslims as betrayers for not having vot­ed for the party,” he alleged.



Accusing Mayawati of having referred to “bearded Muslims as dogs”, Nasee­m­uddin said he had objected to the remark.



At a hurriedly convened press conference Mayawati soon hit back. “Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui is a big blackmailer and earns money through it. People have complained ab­o­ut it. And it has been proved right today,” she said.



Mayawati said she had received complaints about Si­d­diqui from party workers. “One who can tape BSP national president’s conversations cannot be called a devoted and loyal worker. But he will not be able to blackmail me as what I say in private is what I say in public,” she asserted.



She said the audio clippings were not played by Siddiqui in entirety and also rejected his allegation that Rs 50 crore had been demanded from him.



Mayawati claimed that when some workers were asked about the deposit of party’s membership drive and they said the amount had been given to Siddiqui.



“I warned that if he cannot give proper account, he would have to pay it himself. I will not allow him to usurp party money, which belongs to the poor and deprived through which we run the party. I do not want your pr­operty, money. I simply want the account of poor peoples’ money,” she said.



Refuting his allegation that she had used derogatory language against Muslims, Mayawati said she couldn’t even repeat the word referred to. “Muslims have faith in me that I cannot betray them. It is from the Muslims that we received maximum calls after his expulsion as he was not letting them progress in the party.”



On Naseemuddin saying that his 8-year-old daughter died while he was busy in Mayawati’s election in Bilsi, the BSP supremo said it was for the first time she had he­ard of her. He (Siddiqui) had always mentioned that he had only two sons, she said.



On Siddiqui’s charge that BSP general secretary Satish Mishra was trying to weaken the party, Mayawati said the­re was no comparison bet­ween the two. “When Mish­ra came to BSP, Naseemuddin was very perturbed. He (Mishra) is working with full devotion and gives me more respect than his real sisters.”



