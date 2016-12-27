Maya brother, BSP account under ED lens; could impact UP elections

Drawing first blood in the critical UP assembly elections, the government has decided to put the clamps on the BSP, one of the BJP’s principal adversaries in the polls scheduled to be held early next year. The enforcement directorate (ED) on Monday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs.104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP and another Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to party supremo Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar, at a branch of United Bank of India here, ED sources confirmed.



Officials said the ED, as part of its routine survey and enquiry operations to check suspicious and huge cash deposits in banks, visited the Karol Bagh branch of the UBI and found huge deposits made in these two accounts. Attempts to elicit a response from BSP on the issue failed. They said the sleuths called for the records of the deposits made in the BSP account and found that while Rs 102 crore was deposited in Rs 1,000 notes, the rest Rs 3 crore was deposited in the old Rs 500 currency.



Officials claimed they were astonished to find huge cash of about Rs 15-17 crore being deposited every other day. The agency also detected another account in the same branch belonging to Anand, brother of BSP chief Mayawati, where a total of Rs 1.43 crore was discovered. A sum of 18.98 lakh came into account using the old notes after the ban. The ED has sought details of the two accounts even as it is understood that the agency will write to the I-T department, which has powers to go into legality of donations and contributions made to political parties.



With regard to Anands's accounts, it is understood, that the agency will soon issue notices to him and also intimate the I-T sleuths for investigation under anti-tax evasion laws. There were indications earlier in the day that the BSP chief and her party are on the radar of the government when the I-T department shot off notices to builders suspected to have links with politicians. Unsurprisingly, Anand is under the lens for laundering black money post the note-ban on November 8. Tax officials believe that some politicians had invested heavily in real estate after the government’s move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to turn their black money into white.



Sources said the I-T department suspects transactions worth thousands of crores of rupee involving builders in Noida and Greater Noida to launder black money. The action has come a day after PM Modi vowed to crack down on those holding benami properties, hinting the drive could be launched anytime after December 30. The move is significant as large deposits of high value notes, contrary to government expectations, indicate tax evaders might be holding black money in real estate. The latest estimate suggests only 6 per cent of black money could be held in cash. “The builders who have been sent notices have close link with politicians including Anand,” said a tax official. In its notice, the tax department has asked realty firms to furnish details of payments received by them in the last 45 days.



Notices have been sent to builders over the past few days seeking explanations for various cash deals. The I-T department sent the notices to these construction firms to know the exact amount received by these builders over a period of one-and-a-half months and also the bank accounts from which this money was transferred.



There have been reports of builders accepting the now-defunct notes and accounting them in previous dates. Last month, the tax sleuths had raided premises of various builders in and around Noida suspecting cases of money laundering.



The construction firms have alleged that BSP workers had exchanged old bank notes and also their jan dhan accounts to launder money.



Barely months away from the state election, the IT action could dent Mayawati's prospect of sweeping the polls, as predicted by some political analysts. In the three-way fight Mayawati is one of the strong contenders.



Mayawati has been opposing government's move to demonetise high value notes, especially their implementation saying the move was unlikely to yield the intended outcome, curbing black money and tax evasion.



Hitting at PM Modi in a conference on Monday in Lucknow, Mayawati said that note-ban was aimed at diverting attention of the public from the main issues of employment and development.



