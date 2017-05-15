Massive IT job losses seen

Executive search firm Head Hunters India said the IT sector will see job losses of between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh annually for the next three years because of employees’ under-preparedness in adapting to newer technologies.



"Contrary to media reports of 56,000 IT professionals to lose jobs this year, the actual job cuts will be between 1.75 lakh and 2 lakh per year in the next three years, due to under- preparedness in adapting to newer technologies," Head Hunters India founder-chairman and MD K Lakshmikanth said, analysing a report submitted by McKinsey & Company at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum on February 17.



McKinsey & Company report had said nearly half of the workforce in the IT services firms will be "irrelevant" over the next three-four years.



McKinsey India managing director Noshir Kaka had also said the bigger challenge ahead for the industry will be to retrain 50-60 per cent of the workforce, as there will be a significant shift in technologies.



The industry employs 3.9 million persons and the majority of them will have to be retrained.



"So, when we analyse these figures, it is clear that 30 to 40 per cent of the workforce cannot be retrained or re- skilled. So, assume that half of this workforce can continue to work on old skills, then balance will become redundant,” Lakshmikanth told PTI.



"So, the number of people who will become redundant in the next three years will be about five to six lakh. This will workout to, on a average, between 1.75 lakh to 2 lakh per year for next three years," he said.



However, he said job cuts will not take place in major cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru, but cities like Coimbatore or a few remote places.



