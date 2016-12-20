Masood Azhar, brother, two others accused in Pathankot charge sheet

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the mastermind of the terror attack on the Pathankot air base on January 1.



The NIA filed charge sheet in Panchkula court naming Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar and two handlers Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan as the key conspirators.



They have been booked under the arms act, the explosive substances act and the act for prevention of damage to public property.



While Jaish-e-Mohammed chief was the mastermind, the attackers who entered the air base on January 2 were idenfitied as Nasir Hussain, Hafiz Abu Bakar, Umar Farooq and Abdul Qayum.



The findings are significant as India had confronted Pakistan with evidence linking JeM chief to the terror strike. India had even allowed a team of Pakistan investigators to visit Pathankot, but a reciprocal visit by Indian officials was declined by Islamabad. India had sought access to Azhar and other suspects in Pakistan, which was not allowed.



The Indian probe agency has based its findings on forensic and technical pieces of evidence. Assistance was also given by the US agencies, which shared conversations between JeM functionaries through emails.



The NIA chargesheet will put pressure on Pakistan, which has not acted even on a red corner notice against all the accused. The NIA has sought from it details of terrorists killed in the attack. Their addresses and details of family members were not shared. Also in the focus is the financial arm of the JeM, Al-Rehmat Trust.



The NIA charge sheet also clears air on the controversy over the number of terrorists involved in the attack. Only four bodies were recovered from the spot, but there was apprehension that more terrorists were present. The NSG, which had carried out the operation in the airbase, had claimed that there were six terrorists.



The probe agency has cited how Asghar, who was released in exchange for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in 1999, had posted a video message claiming responsibility for the Pathankot attack.



On the basis of the chargesheet, India will launch a diplomatic offensive to win international support against Pakistan-backed terrorism.



The terrorists had breached the perimeter wall of the airbase on January 2 after entering India through Bamiyal near Gurdaspur. Eight people including several IAF personnel were killed in the attack. Of the four attackers, two were residents of Vehari in Pakistan’s Punjab. One was from Gujranwala while another was from Sanghar in Sindh.



