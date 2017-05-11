Marquee Indian IT firms get ready for layoffs

Indian IT majors are hiring in America and firing in India. In the rarified world of the country’s $150 billion IT industry, lay offs have suddenly become the buzzword.



Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant, three marquee IT companies, are among those reportedly firing employees. The numbers range from 1,000 to 6,000. The Indian IT industry employs roughly 3.7 million people.



Tech Mahindra, which ranks fifth in the tally of Indian IT firms by revenues, is the latest to let employees go. “We have a process of weeding out bottom performers every year and this year is no different,” Tech Mahindra said in an emailed response. The Mumbai-based company, however, did not specify the number of employees that could be asked to leave.



However, industry sources suggest that the number would run into hundreds. At the end of December 2016, the company had over 1.17 lakh employees. Recent reports indicate that Infosys will let go off 1,000 employees, including project managers, group project managers and senior



architects.



Cognizant has recently offered a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), which comprised nine-month salary package to a select list of top level executives that included directors, senior vice-presidents and vice-presidents.



Here too, the targeted group numbered 1,000. The layoffs are being partly blamed on the dust that had settled in the company after it acquired a number of smaller firms over the last couple of years. Interestingly, both Infosys and Cognizant have recently gone out of their way to announce plans for large scale hiring of Americans, thanks to the Trump effect and restrictions placed on H1B visa norms.



Infosys recently said it will be hiring 10,000 American workers over the next two years.



Cognizant, while announcing its Q1, 2017 results, revealed that it had hired 4,000 US citizens and residents in 2016 and made its intent clear to ramp up the firm’s US-based workforce by hiring experienced professionals.



When contacted, an Infosys spokesperson denied there were any lay offs, nor the move to reduce workforce linked to hiring in the US.



“As mentioned, there are lay offs. Our performance management process provides for a bi-annual assessment of performance. Therefore, as part of this regular process, performance assessments are done with reference to the goals individuals have on business objectives and other strategic priorities for the company,” Infosys said in a statement to FC. The statement said that continued low feedback on performance could lead to certain performance actions, including separation of an individual and this is done only after feedback.



“We do this every year and the numbers could vary with every performance cycle,” it said. Indian IT industry body, Nasscom appears to support this theory. “It is that time of the year, where employees are assessed for their performance and skill sets. This is a routine that’s been happening for years and not something that has happened suddenly where non-performers have been asked to go,” pointed out Sangeetha Gupta, SVP, Nasscom to FC.



According to her, a technology shift is taking place and Nasscom has been at the forefront of highlighting the shift towards digital technology.



Interestingly, she also ruled out any connection between the plans of some companies to hire in America, while letting go of their employees in India.



“Many Fortune 500 companies, based in the US, with which Indian IT majors have been associated for long, want the IT services provider to be located closer to them as the technology shift takes over. Hence, IT majors have announced plans to hire more in the US, so as to be closer to their clients. It is not as if companies are de-growing their headcount in India to balance out the increase in the US. Its not like jobs created in the US are being lost in India,” she emphasised.



Says Benoy CS, director, Digital Transformation (ICT) Practice, Frost & Sullivan: “The Indian IT industry is going through a tough phase. The restrictions being placed by the Trump administration on the visa front and thrust on ‘Hire Americans’ is likely to impact Indian IT majors for whom the US has been the largest basket for revenues. Hiring people in the US normally comes at a higher cost. As costs go up, the companies have to naturally let go of some resources here to balance it.” According to him, with big time restrictions on visa and travel, Indian IT majors are forced to hire in the US, so as to service their clients better.



“But, the price at which we get a resource here vastly defers from the cost one has to pay over there. Hence, I feel this will be a short-term thing and not a sustainable model in the long run, since companies have to offer the best services at minimum possible cost. The hiring in the US could also be a move to not only be closer to the clients, but also sustain the relationship and renew contracts, which offer companies scope for re-negotiations for higher returns,” he pointed out.



