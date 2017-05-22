The Indian stock markets have soared to new highs in the three years since the current government assumed office. This time around, the rally was not patchy and stock specific but was rather broad based with nearly all sectors fuelling the run up. The sectors that did not participate in the rally were IT and Pharma, wherein sector specific issues related to global events and regulatory notices, capped the performance.



As such, the markets are on an upward trajectory supported by an improvement in the country’s fundamentals. This is clearly reflected in the earnings growth that has improved from the levels seen 3- 4 quarters ago. Although recovery is yet to be broad based, earnings are on the path of improvement. Fundamentals are expected to improve on the back of improving macroeconomic factors with recovery led by consumption, followed by public sector capex and external demand improvement;, benefits of reforms percolating to the ground level and conducive inflation/ interest rate environment.



While we do think that markets would continue to trend upwards over the lo­ng term, there could be so­m­e aberrations due to global events. But as seen earlier too, our markets are qu­ick to recover during such times as the domestic gr­owth story remains intact.



Going forward, we believe that there are two major themes that could play out. One is the rural theme. The measures that the government has announced so far should help in boosting agricultural productivity and consequently rural income. The refore, stocks focused on agri and/or rural consumption could be the next multi bagger. The second theme that we are positive on is the affordable housing. The government’s focus on affordable housing would not just provide a boost to real estate companies in the segment but also to the 70+ industries that are directly or indirectly dependent on affordable housing like housing finance, ceramic tiles, etc.



(The writer is Senior President & CEOYES Securities-India)



