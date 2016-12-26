Markets in the grip of fear, panic

Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke at the inauguration of NISM campus near Mumbai on Saturday. “To some extent, the low contribution of taxes may also be due to the structure of our tax laws. Low or zero tax rate is given to certain types of financial income. I call upon you to think about the contribution of market participants to the exchequer. We should consider methods for increasing it in a fair, efficient and transparent way. Earlier, there was a feeling that some investors were getting an unfair deal by using certain tax treaties. As you know, those treaties have been amended by this government. Now it is time to re-think and come up with a good design, which is simple and transparent, but also fair and progressive,” he said.



Trying to calm the jangled nerves, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday went to great lengths clarifying that there is no intention of the government to impose tax on long-term capital gains from share transactions.



Referring to the speech made by prime minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Saturday, he said the interpretation being given to the speech is not correct. The speech has been misinterpreted in some sections of the media, which have started speculating that this is an indirect reference to the fact that there could be long-term capital gains (tax) on securities transactions," he said.



The government has tackled the issue of P-notes and GAAR. It has also tweaked the tax status for some of the islands like Mauritius. The immediate thought that comes to mind is some tinkering with long-term capital gains tax, but on second thought the fact that STT (securities transaction tax) is a big source of revenue deters one from taking this view.



Secondly, the fact that in the last budget dividend income above Rs 10 lakhs was separately taxed at 10 per cent, rules out anything on that front too. Dividend already has double taxation in the form of dividend distribution tax.



Finally, the presence of the finance minister and his ministers of state as well as the revenue secretary Shaktikanta Das makes his comments significant. While this is enough to rattle a market, one needs to follow it up more carefully as the immediate assumption may not be correct. There is a cloud of uncertainty and ambiguity over what could be coming in the budget as a result of the PM's comments.



If something to do with long-term capital gains does come, the remaining period post-budget and financial year end could see continuous selling in the market.



People would sell anything that would attract capital gains tax in subsequent years immediately, thereby triggering a sell off.



There are very few options to raise revenue from capital markets and this unfortunately becomes the only avenue. Besides domestic investors, this move would also upset FIIs as it would be changing rules significantly. This is to make readers aware of the fact that securities transaction tax (STT) was introduced when long-term capital gains benefit was given. STT involves taxing all transactions whether they are delivery-based or intraday squaring up of transactions. A sense of panic and fear envelopes the markets on the eve of a new trading week.



Markets are in a state of flux with interest waning. FII’s continue to be sellers, volumes are falling and investors wary of upcoming quarterly results in under three weeks from now.



The effect of demonetisation would take its toll on corporate results for the quarter. In such a scenario, one should not expect the markets to do much. It makes sense to be on the sidelines.



Oil prices have been rising on expectations and implementation of a production cut. What finally does happen is uncertain but currently oil is a hot commodity.



The immediate impact of rising prices would be inventory gains for the PSU oil marketing companies. Incidentally, the BSE Oil & Gas index was the one, which lost the least at 0.25 per cent.



December series futures would expire on Thursday. The previous series had expired at a level of 7,965.50 points. The current close is higher by a mere 20 points and this is after the monthly high for the series at 8,275 points.



This clearly shows that the month has been under pressure and the markets are not out of the woods.



This pressure would continue in the remaining four days of the series and the last day of the year which happens to be the beginning of the January series and NAV day could see some fireworks.



