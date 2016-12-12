Market would look to take a direction this week

The market was volatile and behaved irrationally over the last week. The expected rate cut did not materialise and the monetary committee voted 6-0 to keep rates unchanged. Net result: the market fell on Wednesday from the intraday highs of 148 points on the BSE to lose 376 points. Simillarly, the NSE that was at plus 47 points dipped 113 points.



What happened on Thursday was completely different, where markets gained more than what they had lost on Wednesday. The weekly gains were a strong 515.62 points on the BSE and 174.95 points on the NSE.



Dow Jones posted a strong performance, gaining 586.43 points to close at 19,756.85 points. Since the day of the election, the Dow Jones has gained 1,497 points or 7.57 per cent and from the low made on November 4 the gains are even more at 1,873 points or 9.48 per cent.



The US Fed will meet this week and is expected to increase interest rates. Logic dictates that such an event would lead to the market losing steam, but going by events of the past one month, anything may happen.



In the primary market, the IPO from Sheela Foam had a stellar listing. Shares were issued at Rs 730 and they closed at the upper circuit at Rs 1,032, gaining 41.37 per cent. Very rarely has one seen shares hitting the upper circuit within 30-35 minutes of listing and remaining there for the rest of the day. State Bank of India mutual fund, which had invested in the anchor portion, as well bought 10.66 lakh shares on debut at an average price of Rs 979.73.



The other issue, Laurus Labs, which had opened for subscription was oversubscribed 4.57 times, with the QIB portion subscribed 10.54 times, HNI 3.58 times and retail 1.67 times. The issue had a price band of Rs 426-428.



FIIs, who were sellers through November, have turned small buyers. This augurs well and one hopes that the trend continues. Not quite sure how they would react to the Fed meeting. The market is fickle and past trends and indications do not repeat in the current scenario.



The Mistry-Tata boardroom battle would be in focus in the coming weeks as various Tata group companies have extra-ordinary general meetings lined up. I believe, the battle would be dirty and a lot of dirty linen will be washed in public. The stand taken by financial institutions, particularly LIC, would be important as it is a large shareholder across Tata group companies.



The market is back at the levels of December 1 and it now decisively has to make headway or slip. The range-bound movement has to make way for a breakout or breakdown. Considering the fact that Christmas vacations are just two weeks away, it’s time that FIIs had shut shop for calendar year 2016. Probably they would do it post-Fed meeting and use the remaining days of the week to do so.



There is every likelihood that once they have done so, our markets may become extra-volatile with all the action being in the midcap and smallcap space. One should be aware of such movement and stick to the front line or large stocks.



An interesting piece of information for all investors is that the BSE 500 has a market capitalisation of roughly 83 per cent. In effect, it means of the total 2,978 stocks traded on the BSE on Friday, 500 stocks comprised 83 per cent of the market cap. Why not concentrate on this basket and try and leave the balance for the risk takers? Food for thought?



Volatility would be the order of the day and the market would look to take some direction next week. Follow the trend because it is likely to be the direction for a minimum of four-five trading sessions.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



