Market volatility may derail disinvestment programme

The stock market volatility triggered by capital outflows could continue in the months ahead and hit the government's Rs 56,500-crore disinvestment programme. Sensex and Nifty fell by 4.6 per cent in November on capital flight.



Foreign portfolio investors have sold Indian shares worth Rs 22,550 crore during October-November amid rising uncertainty over corporate earnings in the wake of demonetisation.



The increased odds towards an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after Republican Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections have also fed to the sell-off frenzy in India and other emerging markets.



The government, against its target to raise Rs 56,500 through asset sales of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) this fiscal, has raised nearly Rs 21,000 crore and the bulk of it has come from share buyback. As per the asset sale programme, Rs 36,000 crore was to come from minority stake sale and share buyback by CPSEs and Rs 20,500 crore from strategic disinvestments.



Of Rs 21,000 crore garnered by the government under disinvestment, Rs 18,000 crore has come from share buyback by profit-making public sector undertakings and the balance from stake sale done through the offer for sale route.



The strategic sell-off plan has not taken off yet.



According to experts, the government may not get a good valuation if it sells CPSE assets in a bearish stock market. This apprehension will prevent the government from taking up any big-ticket selloffs.



“The success of the disinvestment programme will depend on the market conditions, valuation and also on what kinds of PSUs are put on the block,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings & Research.



Economists reckon that the recent demonetisation could shave 1-2 per cent off India’s GDP growth in the current year as cash-driven consumption sectors have sputtered in the face of an unforeseen cash crunch. The GDP growth could come down in the third and fourth quarters of this fiscal, they said.



A delegation from the Federation of Indian Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (Fisme) recently met finance minister Arun Jaitley and expressed the fear that demonetisation could cause collateral damage to small businesses and job generation, if corrective measures are not taken.



In this context, the trade body suggested that the government take measures like enhanced asset leverage, reduction in interest rates by 250-300 basis points, guided fall of the rupee exchange rate and enhanced public expenditure to increase monetary supply.



Adding to the domestic problems is a widespread apprehension that Trump’s policies will stoke inflation, forcing the US central bank to raise interest rates. That could in turn quicken the pace of capital flight, say analysts.



