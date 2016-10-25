Market value of Tata firms doubles under Cyrus Mistry

The combined market value of all listed Tata group companies have almost doubled during the tenure of Cyrus Mistry.Tata Group currently commands a listed market capitalisation of over $125 billion (close to Rs 8.5 lakh crore), with the software giant TCS alone commanding a market value of nearly Rs 4.8 lakh crore.Compared to this, the growth under Ratan Tata, his predecessor, was nearly 57-times which saw the group going global with some big-ticket acquisitions.Some of the companies that have shown huge growth in market value during Mistry’s four-year tenure were Tata Metaliks (572 per cent), Tata Elxsi (473 per cent), Voltas (268 per cent), Tata Motors DVR (223 per cent) and Tata Comm (174 per cent).The Tata group’s total revenue in dollar terms fell by 4 per cent to $103 billion in FY'16 as compared to the previous year’s $108 billion. The dollar value drop in revenue is largely due to global political uncertainty, a steep reduction in commodity prices, and volatility in currencies. But this did not deter company from investing globally.The group has invested around $9 billion worldwide during the year, contributing to a $28 billion capital spend over the last three years.Individually, TCS is the country's most valuable company and has been the biggest contributor to the group's valuation.It was the listing of TCS on August 25, 2004, when the total listed market capitalisation of the group crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark and the group acquired the distinction of having the highest market capitalisation among all business houses in the country, both in the public and private sectors.When Ratan Tata took over charge way back in 1991, the total market cap of the group was less than Rs 8,000 crore and Tata Steel was most valued among its 18 listed companies at that time.