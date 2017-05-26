Market turnover hits record Rs 13L cr

It’s boom time for the stock market. Benchmark indices setting new lifetime highs look a normal affair. With BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty scaling new highs, the total turnover on domestic bourses have hit a record high on Thursday



The market witnessed flurry of activities on the last day of F&O settlement of May contract. With investors going for short-coverings, both cash and F&O segments clocked record turnover. The combined turnover on BSE and NSE on cash and F&O segments stood at Rs 13.01 lakh crore.



Analysts said the surge in the market turnover was mainly on account of a sharp rise in turnover on the derivative segment of NSE. Turnover on NSE’s futures & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 12.61 lakh crore from Rs 8.86 lakh crore registered during previous trading session, while cash market turnover on NSE peaked to Rs 35,128 crore.



The last day of expire of May series contract saw huge trading activities as investors took fresh positions as well as rolled over their May positions in both index and stock futures. All segments of derivatives, including index future, stock futures and individual stock options, saw over 30 per cent increase in activity, said an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage.



Even in the cash segment there was a surge in trading activities as traders covered their short-position in the second half of the trading session when the market witnessed a strong pull back after the global markets opened strong. Huge short positions were built up over the past few trading sessions when the market was in a losing spree.



Benchmark indices on Thursday opened on a positive note after closing in the red for five consecutive days. A bout of intense buying emerged in the late afternoon trade on global cues. The BSE Sensex closed 448 points higher at 30,750, while the broader Nifty50 rose 141 points to close at 9,501.



Banking, FMCG, realty, IT, capital goods, consumer durables, tech, oil & gas, auto, PSU and metal sectors were leading the rally.



Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, "An indication of a gradual rate hike in the FOMC minutes gave impetus to the global indices, which instilled energy in the domestic markets. Decline in VIX also bolstered sentiments.



Banks’ swing higher was solid, as traders cut short positions with expectations rising on NPA resolution measures shortly. Consumer goods and agro based sectors have also started to show strength which is expected to continue, taking cues from IMD’s report on early monsoon.”



VK Sharma, head, private client Group, HDFC Securities, said: “The progress of the monsoon and the developments in the NPA resolution drive will decide the course of the markets in the next settlement.”



The investor sentiment was boosted by the positive cues in the global markets. The European indices were trading high tracking overnight gains in the US where the US Federal Reserve signalled a more cautious approach to future rate hikes.



According to analysts, the Fed has signalled that it would gradually raise rates and stated that it would wait for more US economic data before taking any action on the interest rate front triggering a sudden spurt of enthusiasm in the markets. Analysts said there were higher rollover costs across stocks with Nifty roll cost of 52-55bps being the highest in the last 12 months.



A good rollover in sectors like auto and higher roll cost suggests the sector might outperform next month, while lower roll cost in PSU banks suggest the sector to underperform next month, analysts said. According to analysts, the rally is likely to continue on the back of strong liquidity especially from domestic investors though there are concerns over geopolitical tensions and rise in commodity prices.



Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Religare Securities, said, “The rebound subdues the fear of a trend reversal, however the broader market will take its own time to recover. Again, it was the banking pack, which led the recovery equally supported by auto, IT and financial sector. We suggest continuing with a cautious approach while choosing stocks for fresh buying and prefer stocks from these sectors.”



