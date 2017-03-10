Market set to react positively to saffron surge

The market is expected to react positively to exit polls predicting a saffron surge in the state elections. Investors were closely awaiting the poll outcome in the crucial state elections especially in the political important state of Uttar Pradesh where BJP is predicted to make a strong show.



Analysts are expecting a gap up opening for the market as the sentiments are boosted by strong gains made by BJP especially after the demonetisation move which is turning out to be a political victory for Prime Minister Modi.



"Market will open positive after the exit poll predicting victory for BJP in the state elections, but investors will wait for the final results on Saturday," says Gaurang Shah head investment stratagist Geojit Securities.



Indian shares were little changed on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of declines, as sentiment remained subdued ahead of the results of state elections. including that of the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. The S&P BSE Sensex and the CNX Nifty finished virtually unchanged.Any trend showing a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could trigger fresh buying, analysts said.



The actual results will be announced on March 11, and will help to shape the next two years of the Narendra Modi government’s policies before the 2019 general elections. During the day’s trade, the Sensex touched an intraday high of 28,986.72 and an intraday low of 28815.02. The Nifty touched an intraday high of 8,945.8 and an intraday low of 8,899.5.



“Investors were expecting a BJP gaining in the US elections so the market is not overtly surprise by the exit polls. But if BJP gets 4 out of states then that would give confidence for the centre to push forward reforms which is positive for the market, says Deven Choksey director K R Choksey Shares and stocks. "I think the current momentum in the market to continue and the Nifty is likely to trade in 8,700-9,200 range, he added.



The Indian equity market has outperformed most of the emerging markets so far in 2017, regaining all its losses since the sell off post demonetisation. Also foreign investors have made a comeback, pumping in $2.4 billion into the country’s bonds and equities in the first two months this year helping



the market to gain 9 per cent so far this year.



