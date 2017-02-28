LoginRegister
Market responds positively

By Ashwin J Punnen Feb 28 2017 , Mumbai

The government’s proposal to merge public sector oil companies has triggered buying interest in these stocks.

On budget day, cheering on the announcement made by the finance minister, the BSE Oil & Gas index surged by as much as 1.79 per cent with HPCL, IOC, GAIL, BPCL gaining 2-3 per cent. Upstream oil players such as Oil India and ONGC were also trading higher.

The BSE Oil & Gas index has gained over 4.6 per cent since the budget presentation and most of the oil PSUs have seen strong buying interest over the past few weeks.

Market experts said, any merger between upstream and downstream companies can reduce operating volatility and the merger could result in larger balance sheet size and consequently larger risk-taking ability. They said while in-principle this is a good move, it would be important to also provide the merged entity operational decision making freedom.

Synergies could take place through rationalisation of retail outlets, thereby improving profitability and there would be huge benefits in procurement of crude oil because of the combined bargaining strength. “In a range-bound crude environment, oil PSUs with their refining volume growth and increasing refining complexity, marketing volume growth, and attractive upstream assets, offer attractive risk reward,” said an analyst with a leading domestic brokerage firm.

