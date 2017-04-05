With market peaking, smart stock picking strategy needed for better returns

The deluge of foreign fund flows over the past month has taken the domestic market to new highs with stocks across the board rising sharply and making it tough for investors to deploy funds in the market.



While the NSE Nifty ended FY-17 with 18.55 per cent gains, the broader markets outperformed benchmarks smartly with over 32 per cent rise. Analysts have sounded a note of caution as valuations get stretched while a further surge will have to be backed by corporate earnings in the future.



Over the past 24 months, the index has come back full circle, crossing 9K after first touching that level in March 2015. At 22.5x trailing 12 months and 18.1x FY18E P/E, many analysts believe valuations do not leave much room for upside, unless accompanied by an earnings recovery.



The Mid-cap index has delivered 35 per cent returns in FY17, with consistent DII flows ensuring its outperformance compared to the Nifty. While FII flows stood at $7.8 bn in FY17 against an outflow of $5 bn in FY16, DII flows were healthy at $4.5 bn against $12.1 bn in FY16.



Value stocks



Even so, despite the market peaking, there are pockets where investors could find value stocks that could give good returns going forward. According to analysts, investors should look for stocks which are undervalued and for gauging that they could look for stocks that are trading below book value.



“Investors at this stage must take a look at investing in stocks whose price to book value is low compared to peer group companies. This is an effective tool to identify companies under negative earnings or when the earnings are low which cannot be valued on a price-to-earnings ratio basis,” says VVLN Sastry, director Firstcall India.



An analysis shows that there are a large number of stocks in the BSE 500 that are trading at a steep discount from their book value. Some of these are Binani Industries, Venus Remedies, HDIL, Gitanjali Gems, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Videocon Industries and Aban Offshore. Stocks like Jindal Poly and Binani Industries are trading at over 80 per cent discount to their book value.



According to analysts, it makes sense to look for companies that are trading at a deep discount to their book value but investors should check for the average P/BV ratio for the industry concerned and compare it with a company’s P/BV ratio and return on equity before investing. If the company has a higher P/BV ratio than the industry and also a proportionately higher return on equity, then the stock is likely to be correctly priced. This higher P/BV ratio will be due to a premium the company would fetch due to higher return on equity, experts said.



Again, book value should not be seen in isolation as not every stock is a buy and investors should use other parameters while making the investment decision.



Turnaround stories



Analysts say that investors should look at turnaround stories especially in sectors where there is a potential for restructuring. There are many companies in sectors like power and steel where there could be conversion of a part of the debt to equity. This could benefit not just banks which will not suffer a permanent diminution in the value of their loans if the assets are operational and viable, but even investors who could participate in any upside in the value of equity when the finances of these companies improve.



The analysts say that higher capacity utilisation with some debt reduction will address the problem of many steel companies. Steel companies such as Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel can be viable at about 70-80 per cent capacity utilisation at the current level of steel prices and profitability. And the capacity utilisation for the Indian steel industry is likely to improve in the coming years giving an upside to stocks.



“Emerging market investors hitherto were engrossed with the protectionist policies of Donald Trump. Now that his protectionist and devastating policy measures are slowly fizzling out due to the intervention of the courts, investors are looking at emerging markets aggressively. The renewed interest of emerging market investors may take the markets to a new high,” Sastry said.



According to him, investors must use this rally to exit and book profits in stocks which are over heated both in terms of valuations and speculative gains due to event flows.



“The time has come for an investor to expand his basket with all kinds of stocks namely high risk-high reward, low risk, dividend yield, low book value, mid cap and small cap stocks besides the 'A’ group stocks. The current rally may not long last unless fundamentals justify the stock valuations. Hence, every upside which provides an opportunity for profit books must be utilised and re-entry into the market may be made upon corrected valuations at a later stage,” he said.



Buoyancy



“Buoyancy, post the recent state election results (4QFY17 return of 12 per cent in Nifty is best since 1QFY15) and the government’s push on reforms (GST implementation is gathering pace) have already been factored in, which means that room for further expansion of P/E multiple is now limited. The realisation of anticipated earnings recovery, management commentary in the forthcoming 4QFY17 results, progress of monsoon and GST implementation will be the key catalysts, in our view,” Molilal Oswal Securities said in its ‘India Strategy’ report.



With Q4 earnings slated to begin in the next few days, companies that post a reasonably healthy set of numbers can perform exceedingly well. Analysts expect that on the whole, Q4 earnings can be a mixed bag. It is anticipated that selective banks from the private space and select large PSU banks might surprise positively, consumer durables including autos, paint, staples, FMCG selectively might exhibit good earnings trajectory as they emerge out of the demonetisation pain. Power and power ancillary companies will, in all probability, generate reasonable numbers. Housing finance companies and select rural focussed NBFCs can report better numbers sequentially. Telecom, IT, pharma, capital goods might underperform in terms of reported numbers. However, management commentary in terms of the future outlook shall hold the key for select few stocks within these spaces.



“A long-term investor needs to carefully identify stocks from a valuation perspective where earnings trajectory looks strong. The prospect of opportunities in the business vertical appears strong and where the business is backed by a strong management and ethical corporate governance. Markets are at the current juncture backed by strong flows, both domestically as well as FII money, but corporate earnings still appear weak and the valuations in this respect seem demanding,” says Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager, Angel Broking.



Joshi further said the street is of the belief that with a strong and reform-oriented government at the centre and with superb government spending (as indicated by the planned capex trends in the past and continuance of the same in this fiscal, even though private capex is languishing) earnings recovery should be evident by the second half of this fiscal. If this thesis is indeed proved right in the next few quarters, beginning first quarter of the coming fiscal, the markets shall surely re-rate.



