Market likely to overcome DeMo impact in 2017

As the equity market becomes more sensitive to global and domestic events, the coming year is likely to get challenging for direct equity investors and fund managers.



For the past three years, the equity return on benchmark indices have been flat, and a further correction in the first half would make equities attractive for lump sum investment for those looking for higher yields as fixed income yields have come down.



Alok Agarwala, Senior VP & Head, Investment Analytics, Bajaj Capital said, “Equity markets have done practically nothing for two years on the trot. The Nifty 50 index closed 2014 at 8,283 and 2015 at 7,946. It is likely to end 2016 at near 8,100 levels. We have never seen three consecutive calendar year closes in such a tight range since 1994.” Data for Nifty 50 has been available since 1994.



The search for higher yields may drive investors towards equities, especially if there is a sharp correction in the first quarter of 2017 driving valuations lower and making them attractive for lump sum investment, Agarwala said.



“Valuations in equities look slightly expensive in the wake of an anticipated slowdown in earnings. Any growth push from lower interest rates and credit growth may come only in the latter part of the year. The government will need to resuscitate consumption by increasing disposable income in the hands of people through tax reforms,” Agarwala pointed out.



Meanwhile, the impact of demonetisation is likely to be felt in select sectors, with negative impacts especially on banks and consumption-oriented sectors.



Dhanjay Sinha and Kruti Shah, analysts, Emkay Global Financial Services said in a strategy report for 2017, “The demonetisation induced erosion of growth in India can be a near-term challenge for Indian markets, both equity and fixed income. The expectation of even a modest 5-10 per cent Nifty earnings growth for FY17, has been dashed with the weak 2 per cent average in the first half of FY17 and the prospect of a decline in the second half of FY17due the demonetisation shock. The consensus EPS growth has now been scaled down to 4 per cent.”



Banks look particularly vulnerable after demonetisation. Analysts say that banks as a sector will be faced with an abrupt jump in deposits against the currency deposited while the allocation opportunity will be limited to placing the money with RBI. This will translate into significant opportunity cost for them.



Infrastructure, pharma and IT sectors remain better bets in 2017. Vaibhav Agrawal, head of research at Angel Broking said, "We believe that markets may remain volatile for some time but one should use this opportunity to buy quality stocks which are not impacted by demonetisation. Against this backdrop, we believe that infrastructure, pharma and IT are likely to see positive sentiment in the near term."



Kaustubh Belapurkar, director of research at Morningstar said, “The short term effect of the demonetisation move on consumption is playing out in the cash sensitive sectors. However, over the medium to long-term the size of GDP may increase with the curb on the shadow (parallel) economy, as more transactions will be accounted for in the formal economy. Inflation could come down further as the unaccounted cash in the economy will be sucked out which would improve the purchasing power of people.”



raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com



