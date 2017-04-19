Market falls on monsoon forecast, experts unsure of normal rains

The Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast of a normal monsoon with chances of El-Nino condition interfering with the rainfall pattern in the second of half of the four-month long monsoon period – indicating abnormal rains from August onwards – led to sharp fall in the equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday.The Sensex fell 414.81 points from its intra-day high of 29,701.19 to 29,286.28 while Nifty 50 index fell 122.45 points from a high of 9217.90 to 9,095.45.Sensex finally closed 0.32 per cent down at 29,319.10 losing 94.56 points over the previous close while Nifty 50 closed at 9,105.15 down 0.37 per cent.The weaker European markets after United Kingdom’s prime minister announced a snap poll on June 8 also hurt sentiments in the Indian market, following a bullish start to the day’s trade earlier.Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of equities worth Rs 930.67 crore as per the provisional exchange data.Sonal Varma and Neha Saraf, analysts at Nomura Global research said, “Overall, we believe that the IMD’s forecasts are optimistic. In 2016, the IMD forecast rains at 106 per cent of normal, while actual rains were 97 per cent of normal. This year, private weather forecasting agency Skymet is predicting rains to be below normal at 95 per cent of the long period average. Hence, despite the IMD’s normal rainfall prediction, we believe that risks are skewed towards below-normal rains in 2017.”Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “Market went into correction due to the weakness in global market while the monsoon is predicted to be at the lower band of the normal monsoon which did not support investors’ sentiment. The outlook of monsoon will impact RBI's future measure which will limit the chances of a further reduction in cost of funds.”With uncertainty around the pattern of monsoon rains during the second half of the monsoon season as forecast by IMD, agri-inputs, automobile and FMCG stocks were hit.Weaker monsoon forecast also dampened hopes of further rates cuts in the near future as the RBI would like to wait and watch the monsoon rainfall spread before taking a call on reducing cost of funds further.The agri-input stocks which were all up before IMD’s forecast during the market hours, fell sharply, led by fertilisers manufacturers Tata Chemicals (-1.10 per cent); Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (-3.55 per cent); GSFC (-1.96 per cent), GNFC (-1.10 per cent); pesticides maker too fell led by Bayer Cropscience(-0.79 per cent); and Rallis India (-0.92 per cent). Seed producers hit included Monsanto India (-1.16per cent) and Kaveri Seed Company (-0.18 per cent).Automobile and two wheeler manufacturers too fell due to uncertainty thrown in by IMD’s forecast.The losers included Eicher Motors (-2.07 per cent); Tata Motors (-1.20 per cent); Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.52 per cent); Atul Auto (-3.24 per cent); Bajaj Auto (-0.98 per cent); and Hero MotoCorp (-0.19 per cent).Among the FMCG companies, the losers included Dabur (-1.20 per cent), Asian Paints (-1.68 per cent); and Kohinoor Foods (-2.78 per cent).“July rains have the strongest correlation with food grain production; hence even if rains are ‘normal’ for the entire monsoon season (June-September), their actual impact on agriculture will depend on the temporal distribution of rains, especially during July,” Nomura analysts said.