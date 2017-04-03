March factory output at 5-month high

The manufacturing sector expansion raced to a 5-month high in March on strong rebound in domestic and export orders while inflationary pressures eased, a private survey showed on Monday.



The Nikkei Markit India manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – an indicator of manufacturing activity – increased to 52.5 in March from 50.7 in February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.



The factory output grew fast as order books expanded at the quickest pace since the demonetisation of high-value currency notes on November 8, which had hit the manufacturing as well as the services sector hard in a largely cash-dependent economy. Output and new orders sub-indexes rose to their highest since October 2016, suggesting the world's fastest growing major economy has largely recovered from Modi’s shock decision in November.



This is the third consecutive month of expansion in the manufacturing sector after the demonetisation-induced contraction during the November-December period. “PMI data for March reveal positive developments in the Indian manufacturing sector. Rates of expansion in factory orders and production accelerated again, encouraging some companies to scale up their input buying and take on additional workers,” said Poll­yanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.



On the prices front, the report said although both input costs and output charges increased further, inflation rates softened from February.



During March, the rate of inflation slowed to the weakest in four months and was below the long-run survey average.



“Given that input costs rose at a softer pace, 96 per cent of goods producers kept their selling prices unchanged over the month,” Lima said.



Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel-led monetary policy committee (MPC) in its last policy review on February 8 had kept the key interest rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, pending clarity on the inflation trend and impact of demonetisation on growth. MPC, which is again meeting on April 5-6, is expected to sit pat on interest rates.



Going ahead, the survey painted a bullish outlook as business confidence among manufacturers improved in March, with almost a fifth of panelists expecting output at their units to be higher in 12 months.



Lima said production volumes are likely to rise fu­rther as businesses will seek to replenish their stocks. “Indeed, we saw a marked drop in inventories of finis­h­ed items, alongside a stro­nger degree of confidence towards the year-ahead outlook for output,” she added.



Commenting on the PMI data, Capital Economics’ India economist Shilan Shah said the latest figures affirm that the economy is on a firmer footing after being hit by demonetisation.



“Looking ahead, manufacturers should continue to recover over the near-term, but the sector still faces bigger structural constraints,” Shah said in a note.



“We expect the domestic demand to recover gradually as new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes become more widely available and also as more people switch to digital payments. This should boost the near-term prospects for manufacturers,” he added. At the same time, the longer-term outlook depends on the government’s reform agenda, the economist added.



“While the government’s political capital has increased, there is no clear indication that prime minister Narendra Modi actually has the conviction to push ahead with necessary but unpopular reforms, which would boost manufacturing, including the labour market and land acquisition alterations. For now at least, a sustained pick-up in manufacturing seems unlikely,” he added.



According to the government data, India’s factory output bounced back in Janu­ary with 2.7 per cent gro­wth on strong performance by the capital goods sector, a key barometer of investment, after contracting by 0.1 per cent in December.



The core sector, which comprises eight key infrastructure industries like cement, steel and coal, reported an anemic growth of 1 per cent in February.



Economic growth for the October-December quarter came in at 7 per cent, a bit slower than the 7.4 per cent in the previous quarter but much faster than the 6.4 per cent expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, many of whom had expected a sharper hit from the cash crunch.



(With inputs from agencies)



