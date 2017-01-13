The marathon man

The new boss of Tata Sons is a long-distance runner. During the course of a couple of hours on Wednesday, the former CEO and MD of TCS, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, went on to become the executive chairman of Tata Sons, the all-encompassing $103 billion holding company, which takes into its ambit all listed Tata group companies.



It is a business empire ranging from the Jaguar Land Rover and steel mills to aviation and salt pans.



Chandrasekaran happens to be the first non-shareholder and a non-family person to head the group and seems to have piped others including Ratan Tata's stepbrother Noel Tata, group company JLR' Ralph Speth, PepsiCo's Indira Nooyi and ex-Vodafone global chief Arun Sarin, among others.



Interestingly, within hours of announcing a strong and encouraging Q3 performance of his company (delivering a profit growth of 10.9 per cent for the December quarter, which is faster than the industry average despite a supposedly weak demand), the 54-year-old was named to head Tata Sons, after having served the group for three decades in different capacities.



An avid photographer, music aficionado and a passionate long-distance runner, completing several marathons around the world, including Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Mumbai, New York, Prague, Stockholm, Salzburg and Tokyo, Chandrasekaran steered TCS’ way clear to reach consolidated revenues of $16.5 billion in 2015-16, leading a team of over 371,000 consultants as its helmsman.



The company under his stewardship has become the largest private sector employer in India, with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry. TCS also remains the most valuable company in India and ended 2015-16 with a market capitalisation of over $70 billion.



Chandrasekharan is no Ivy League wiz; he is pretty much a homegrown genius. A Master of Computer Applications from the Regional Engineering College, Trichy (now National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli), in Tamil Nadu and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, he joined TCS in 1987 and never left the organisation since.



It was Chandrasekaran who navigated the company through a lot of ups and downs and dislodged bellwether Infosys to become the biggest company by market cap of over $70 billion and the largest profit centre for the group.



His big moment in the group can arguably be put down to becoming executive assistant to then MD & CEO S Ramadorai, and being groomed to become the company head on the boss’s retirement.



Earlier, along with JLR's Ralph Speth, Chandrasekaran had been appointed to the board of Tata Sons on October 25 and since then, had become a regular at the group headquarters Bombay House, often seen in the company of Ratan Tata.



On October 6, 2009, he took up the reins of TCS as the youngest CEO and managing director after a successful stint as COO and executive director of the company. A technopreneur at heart and by training, known for his ability to take big bets on new technology, Chandrasekaran has been driving TCS’ strong positioning in the emerging digital economy.



