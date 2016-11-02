LoginRegister
Many questions remain unanswered in SIMI encounter: Mamata

By PTI Nov 02 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: News
Alleging "political vendetta" in the recent encounter killing of eight SIMI activists in Bhopal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee today said many questions remained unanswered.

"We do not agree with the so-called encounter theory. Many unanswered questions arise in the minds of people," she said in a tweet. "This is all happening in the name of political vendetta.

Issues like these make me deeply concerned about national integrity and unity," she said.

Eight SIMI activists pulled off a daring prison break in the wee hours on Monday after killing a security guard at Bhopal Central Jail. Within hours, they were hunted down and killed in an alleged police encounter on the city outskirts.

The incident has kicked up a controversy with opposition parties seeking a judicial probe into the incident.

