Many MFs see moderate rise in assets in Q4

Demonetisation may have helped some mutual funds to shore up their asset under management (AUM), but it didn’t improve inflows for all asset management companies (AMCs). This was because assets of some mutual funds grew at moderate pace during the Janaury-March quarter of FY16-17, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India for 31 of the 42 AMCs.



A strong gain in the equity market, marked by a 11.24 per cent rise in the Sensex, along with fresh flows and growth in systematic investment plans (SIPs), helped AMCs to show a rise in AUM.



Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund added Rs 14,240.69 crore to its asset under management in the January-March quarter, taking its total AUM near to Rs 2 lakh crore at Rs 1.95 lakh crore, rising from Rs 1.80 lakh crore in the previous quarter. Other large and medium sized AMCs also saw a healthy rise in their AUMs in the last quarter of FY16-17.



Axis Mutual Fund saw the fastest growth among the AMCs that have reported their AUM at 17.08 per cent, going up by Rs 8419.31 crore to Rs 57,699.85 crore from Rs 49,280.54 crore.



Kotak Mutual Fund’s assets also grew by Rs 10,081.22 crore to Rs 92,216.28 crore, clocking a quarterly growth of 12.27 per cent.



Assets under management of UTI Mutual Fund grew by Rs 7,420.72 crore or 5.73 per cent, to Rs 1,36,810.09 crore while that of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund grew by Rs 5,831.90 crore, or 7.69 per cent, to Rs 81,614.58 crore.



However some of the top AMCs, like Reliance Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund, are yet to report their January-March AUM, which may establish the broader trend in inflows post-demonetisation.



One of the smaller AMCs, Quantum Mutual Fund, saw its AUM rise by Rs 104 crore, or 12.12 per cent, to Rs 961.85 crore from Rs 857.85 crore. Jimmy Patel, CEO, Quantum Mutual Fund, said, “Market appreciation and fresh flows led to a rise in AUM. The flows improved from January onwards as the market started gaining and people were comfortable. Demonetisation may have aided the flows indirectly.”



raviranjan



@mydigitalfc.com



