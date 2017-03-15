Manipur: Cong cries foul

Just when Manohar Parrikar was preparing to be sworn in as the chief minister of Goa, the Congress and its UPA allies stormed out of Parliament protesting against installation of BJP governments in Goa and Manipur.



Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is facing the heat from within the party for the debacle in Uttar Pradesh, accused the BJP of using money power to win elections.



“BJP won elections in UP, I would like to congratulate them. Why they won, there are multiple reasons, one being polarisation. Democracy is being undermined by them using financial power and money,” he said.



As knives were out in the Congress calling for drastic measures to reverse a series of electoral defeats, Rahul said there was a need for structural and organisational changes.



“We are in opposition, you have ups and downs. We had a little down in UP, which is fine, we accept it. There will be structural changes in the Congress soon,” he said.



Rahul was also facing questions about his own ability to lead the party. The Congress was able to win only seven out of 100-odd seats it contested in UP as an alliance partner of Samajwadi Party. Rahul spearheaded the UP campaign.



Refusing to give up, he said the Congress’ fight with BJP was ideological. “We have won the election in Punjab, Goa and Manipur, which is not a bad result at all. The BJP won Uttar Pradesh because of polarisation,” he said.



Meanwhile, Manipur governor Najma Heptulla on Tuesday invited N Biren Singh to form the next government in the state. Raj Bhavan sources here said the swearing-in would take place on Wednesday. Biren Singh was unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party on Monday.



