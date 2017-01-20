Mamata raises notes ban issue at global business meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protests against demonetisation continued to echo on the opening day of the Bengal Global Business Meet today as she said the industry of state was facing problems due to this exercise.



"The industry in the state is facing hardships due to demonetisation and remonetisation. Economy is slowing down and traders, farmers and those in the unorganised sector also facing problems. In spite of that, I'm urging all to come to Bengal and invest here," Banerjee said here.



The meet was attended by senior industrialists of the country along with overseas delegates. "We are giving relief to the industry. The state has surplus power, skilled and cheap labour, land bank, land map and there is no shortage of land for industry," she said.



Positioning Bengal as a strategic gateway to the north east and south east Asian countries, Banerjee said investments made here would also reach out to these places as well as neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal and some parts of China.



On improved work culture, she said not a single man day was lost since she her party came to power six years ago.



"In the earlier Left regime, a staggering 78 lakh man days were lost," she said.



"We do not allow strikes or lock-outs, We try to sort out issues in 24 hours," she added.



Notable industry leaders like Sanjeev Goenka of RP-Sanjiv Goenka group, Rajan Bharti Mittal of Airtel, Pankaj Munjal of Hero Motocorp and Kishore Biyani of Future group among others were present at the meet.



She also highlighted the measures taken by the government to improve the social sector of the state.



