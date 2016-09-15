Mamata offers land to Tata, promises to farmers

Armed with the recent Supreme Court verdict, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent out two separate messages to industry and farmers simultaneously.First, she sent the ball back into the Tata’s court, promising 1,000 acres of alternative land if the company was serious about putting up an automobile unit in the state.Second, she handed over as many as 9,117 land deeds (parchas) and 800 compensation cheques to unwilling farmers at Singur, the abandoned site of Tata Motors’ original Nano plant. In the process, the chief minister kept her election promise made almost six years ago before her resounding electoral triumph in Bengal.Her simultaneous messages to the farmers and industry were loud and clear — she is pro-farmer and pro-industry at the same time.The Supreme Court had on August 31, quashed the previous Left Front government's order in 2006 for acquiring 997 acres at Singur to set up a small car unit for Tata Motors.Banerjee’s relentless fight for the farmers at Singur eventually turned out to be a key poll plank in the 2011 state assembly polls, which saw Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress coming to power, toppling the 34-year-old Left Front government.“Industry and agriculture should be complimentary and not competitive,” an upbeat chief minister said on Wednesday, silencing her critics who often brand her as ‘anti-industry.’Amidst the festive spirit at Singur, Banerjee kicked off the process of returning 9,117 land records to farmers and compensating 800 peasants, from whom land had been taken against their will for the Tata Motors’ Nano project.“In the first lot, 9,117 parchas were given. All land will be returned in cultivable form within eight weeks,” she said, adding: “I’m offering you (referring to the Tatas) 1,000 acres from my land bank. Come and set up an auto-manufacturing unit. We work with a number of organisations belonging to the Tatas. I am giving them a month’s time to think fresh about setting up their automobile unit in our state.”Making it clear that her government was against any forceful land acquisition and that she could not offer the Singur land to Tatas or anyone else as the land does not belong to the state government, Banerjee said, “We have set up land bank for industrialisation. We have enough land for industrialisation. We have 1,000 acres at Goaltore in West Midnapore. We have land at Panagarh in Burdwan district. Those who are keen to set up automobile industry in our state are free to come. It can be for the Tatas or for BMW or any auto major.”Concurrently, she rolled out a number of schemes for Singur farmers. “My government will convert the land into a fertile one and until this job is done, we will give Rs 10,000 to each of you. Our government will also give you Rs 2,000 every month, which you were getting till now. This money would be given until our government manages to make your land fertile and cultivable. You may also get a maximum of Rs 24 lakh loan for cultivation of your land.”