Mamata objects to CRPF personnel's deployment in I-T searches

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today objected to the Centre's move to deploy CRPF personnel for providing security to Income Tax officials during search operations in the state and demanded that the decision be immediately revoked.



Describing the decision as "unconstitutional, illegal and against all principles of cooperative federalism" in the one-page letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, she said, "Deployment of any central police force to any state can only be done at the request of the state government."



"The decision must be immediately revoked," she demanded, adding, "The state government and police forces would provide all necessary help and protection if so requested by any central government agency for any legitimate action on their part."



Stating that no communication in this regard has been received by the state government, Banerjee said, "A copy of such instruction as reported in the media is enclosed."



"Respective legislative and executive jurisdictions of the state governments and the central governments are clearly delineated in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and public order and police are within the domain of List II (state list)," the letter said.



A copy of the letter has also been sent to the chief ministers of all the states in the country.



