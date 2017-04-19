Mallya arrested in London, gets bail within hours

Industrialist Vijay Mallya was arrested in London on Tuesday by the Scotland Yard on India’s extradition request forwarded by the CBI, which has charged him for an alleged financial fraud.



The industrialist, however, was granted bail within hours of his arrest.



Agency reports from London said the Metropolitan Police’s extradition unit arrested Mallya after he went to a central London police station on Tuesday morning. Subsequently he appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court in London with his legal team and was granted bail within a few hours.



Soon after his release, Mallya tweeted, “Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in court started today as expected.”



Agency reports from London also quoted a member of Mallya’s team as saying, “It was a voluntary action and he would be out in a few minutes.” He, however, did not give any details of the bail conditions.



The CBI had chargesheeted Mallya in January this year for allegedly defaulting in a bank loan case.



Subsequently, the agency had sent a formal extradition request in February, which was forwarded to British authorities by the ministry of external affairs.



CBI sources said they were closely monitoring developments in London and would decide on future course of action according to extradition proceedings in court. “We are in touch with law enforcement authorities in London. If required, we will have our own representative in court to push for Mallya’s extradition, which is now part of a legal process. It is now for the courts in London to take a final view on whether Mallya can be extradited to India in connection with the cases against him,” an official remarked.



Investigating agencies have been asked to finalise the necessary paper work in connection with Mallya’s extradition process and, sources said a team from the CBI, ED and home ministry is likely to visit London shortly.



There are several steps in the UK’s extradition procedure, including a decision by the judge to issue an arrest warrant or not.



