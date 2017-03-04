Making a Difference

India’s booming startup ecosystem is in a state of flux. Not unnatural, when you consider that a few dozen of them have gone bust. With e-commerce giant Snapdeal fighting with its back to the wall, the situation for now looks full of foreboding. It is understood that the Gurgaon-based e-commerce major is left with barely $100 million in the bank and is aggressively trying to reduce cash burn, which includes costs like human resource, fixed overheads and technology.



The e-commerce major claims to have brought down its burn rate to around $10 million per month against $30 million in December 2016, slashing discounts to both sellers and buyers. The company is also in the process of undergoing massive layoffs.



Neither is Snapdeal alone in the throes of this mid-life crisis; its many peers like Craftsvilla and Yepme are going belly up as well.



Online ethnic fashion e-commerce portal Craft­svilla is said to be downsizing operations and is expected to axe about 100 people from its merchandise and technology departments. In FY16, Craftsvilla had reported a loss of Rs 119 crore. Yepme, another player in fashion and lifestyle, is likely to get rid of 30 employees. In 2015-16, it reported revenues of Rs 130 crore and a loss of Rs 96 crore.



Others like Industrial marketplace Tolexo are expected to issue pink slips to about 50 employees, as it integrates teams with parent IndiaMART. In fact, the sector seems to be bracing up for substantive job cuts. Half-a-dozen companies have issued layoff notices to employees in the process of cutting costs and conserving cash. When such incidents come to light, obvious questions are raised on what happens to the vendors who bear the brunt. Is it another saga of bust, as predicted, after the dotcom nosedive? The only difference between the two situations is that the stakes today are much higher than the dot.com days. Vendors of Snapdeal are seeking government’s support, as the e-commerce giant could owe them about Rs 400 crore and it is important to recover this money. What is scarier, however, is that a majority of these vendors are startups with first generation entrepreneurs. This could actually trigger a deeper crisis, leading to mounting losses in the startup ecosystem. Yet, amid such hair-raising stories of down turns, Financial Chronicle comes across a few startups that are working quietly, have a smart and sustainable revenue model and what’s most important, can boast of sound funding. The backgrounds of those who have conceived and started these creative and off beat projects are impeccable – most of them are former IITians, till date the most trusted brand name in the world of technology and startups, not just in India but worldwide, most notably, the Silicon Valley. They have created a meaningful impact and possess the potential to become major game changers. They could well be laying down the template of future success stories.



Chaayos



For Nitin Saluja, founder of Chaayos – the tea chain started in 2012 at home. “I learnt making tea or chai at a very early age. And ever since, I have always been particular about my cup of chai,” he recalls, adding, “I always enjoyed a good cup of tea with family and that’s how I got to love feeding chai to others”.



The tagline says ‘Experimenting with chai’ and the menu is staggering. There are 12,000 types of tea - from ‘aam papad chai’ to rose cardamom.



Chai has always been an intrinsic part of Nitin’s life, but it never occurred to him to open a tea stall, after getting through IIT-Bombay.



One Sunday in Houston, while having breakfast with his wife, the idea struck him. But nothing happened till he moved back to India after two years, when he realised how you need the option of a taapri (hawking tea stall) to enjoy local chai. “We had no option of enjoying good tea outside home,” he remembers.



Through a common friend, Nitin was introduced to Raghav Verma, an IIT Delhi graduate. The two hit it off well and set off with a one-point agenda of serving good tea to people. While Nitin took care of product development, settling the supply chain and processes, Raghav became in charge of marketing and business development.



Together, they created a mass luxury brand. “We didn’t want a pure play value or straight luxury and hence created an affordable luxury brand – Chaayos,” says Nitin.



They were clear about the price segment, making the revenue model uncomplicated. “Like any other retailer, customers walk in to our stores, order from home via app or buy online via Amazon.com - we sell products and collect money,” he says.



While they operate like a tech company, they are far from e-commerce or a food tech brand.



“The idea was to satisfy the gap created by the unavailability to offer a good cup of chai and that is what we live and die for,” quips Nitin.



The two former IITians raised $5 million in the middle of 2015 through Tiger Global. “We have enough money in the bank to continue to grow for another two years”, he explains.



Chaayos has a big presence in the NCR- Gurgaon, Noida and Delhi apart from Mumbai and are looking to expand in Thane and Vashi.



Next year, they plan to enter Bangalore. The challenge most people face is to maintain quality while scaling up.



“Our each cup can give that ‘meri wali chai’ feeling,” says Nitin. The target market for Chaayos is the upcoming middle class that has money, is willing to spend and is conscious of the quality and value they get in return.



While there are many players like Chai Point, Infinitea, Chai Thela and Chaipatty to name a few, none have been able to scale up as fast as Chaayos.



PolicyBazaar



Yashish Dahiya’s father was a retired army officer who sold insurance policies worth Rs 45 lakh, but lost over Rs 10 lakh. “That was his hard earned money,” remembers Yashish, currently CEO & Co-founder of PolicyBazaar.com., with a tinge of regret.



“Seeing my dad, I started educating people on which, products were good,” he recalls.



When Yashish came to India from London, he saw that the insurance sector was faced with peculiar set of circumstances: there was knowledge about insurance products that were doing well, but people were not willing to buy. There was a huge gap.



Before starting his entrepreneurial journey, Yashish worked with First Europa - a global online insurance broker — as CEO. An IIT Delhi graduate — what else - he pursued an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and INSEAD.



“We focused on good insurance products in life and health when others were selling good investment products,” he says.



Yashish met Alok Bansal and began the venture in June 2008. Alok handles the finances as CFO while Yashish holds the CEO’s position.



Thus far, they have raised funds worth Rs 500 crore and investors include InfoEdge (Naukri.com), Inventus Capital, Tiger Global Management, Steadview Capital, Premji Invest, Temasek and Ribbit Capital.



This has been the presiding mantra behind PolicyBazaar sailing through tumultuous times. From deep pocket losses of over Rs 200 crore in 2014, Yashish has managed to make profits over Rs 100 crore. His achievements have whetted his appetite to the extent that he is now hopeful of raising an IPO. The company claims to be worth Rs 2,500 crore.



“A few years ago, we were up against losses of about Rs 100 crore annually. We decided to cut out all activities that were not adding value and return to our core strength of selling insurance for health, life, motor, travel and critical illness. Losses came down,” Yashish recalls, adding, “We are on track to break-even this fiscal. We clocked revenues of Rs 110 cr for FY16, expecting to finish at Rs 200-210 crore in FY17.”



As he explains: “The physical distribution process in the insurance sector requires a huge cost of distribution per transaction. Because of certain processes, insurance companies were not able to design products to suit the consumers. Term insurance products, for example, were never really popular in India till about 2009. Nobody really sold that. Even real health insurance was sold very little. What were mostly sold were the tax-based insurance products, which had a component of insurance in them. Sold for tax benefit under a guise of insurance. We found there was big gap when it came to getting value in return. Basically term insurance in health is 70 per cent of our business.”



It was a difficult journey based on products that require a lot of trust, which was possible only through awareness.



There are 3 million agents and banks pushing their products aggressively, says Yashish. Now PolicyBazaar makes money on every product it sells. The revenue model is typical - insurance companies have certain costs for call-centres and marketing activities and PolicyBazaar gets paid under those heads.



“Whatever the cost of acquisition (read insurance product), we get paid some part of that. On a percentage basis, we make about 20 per cent, which on transaction basis, comes to about Rs 2,000 per transaction”, points out Yashish.



In the physical distribution channel of agents, the cost of transaction is about Rs 10,000. PolicyBazaar, he says, targets and sells those products that cannot be sold through physical distribution channels.



“Earlier, we worked on an operating cost of Rs 20,000 per transaction, but have been able to bring it down to about Rs 600-700 per transaction. We generally make a profit of about Rs 2,000 and that’s basically our revenue model”, he explains.



The service provider has an average transaction size of Rs 9,000 with a monthly transaction of 100,000.



Of late, PolicyBazaar has been selling small products worth Rs 50/100 per transaction like two-wheeler insurance, some personal accident policy, and have grown very fast in the last one- year.



“Our effort will be push towards lower and lower cost of transaction with innovative products,” says Yashish, who at 45 is a fitness freak, cycles for over 100 km a week and runs marathons. Naturally, this CEO, who likes to conserve much of his money and energy early in the game, believes that technology can be a great enabler. He should know.



Teabox



Kushal Dagar firmly believes that tea is truly engaging and brings people together. “A great tea touches upon art, defines a sense of culture, marks a ritual and offers a sense of connoisseurship. But a truly remarkable cup of tea enhances the day,” believes Siliguri-based Dugar, who founded and successfully runs the online tea store - Teabox.



In a short span of four years, Teabox has shipped over 40 million cups of tea to customers across 109 countries. There are no full stops here. Kaushal hopes to establish Teabox as India’s premium tea brand, recognised globally as such.



Teabox delivers fresh tea from estates in Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiris and Nepal to connoisseurs of this great beverage.



Kaushal comes from a family that’s worked in the tea industry. Growing up in Darjeeling, he graduated in business from the Singapore Management University. He returned to work in the tea industry.



Within a short span, he began to feel that technology could induce change, badly needed in the 200-year-old industry.



He soon founded the DarjeelingTeaXpress, which later became Teabox. Backed by strong investors and customers-turned investors, Kaushal dreams big for Teabox.



“Teabox was not created as an “ah ha” moment, but as a result of applying strategic principles and theories,” he points out.



While working with a leading tea export firm, Kaushal realised that it takes about 3-6 months for tea to reach the end consumer, with too many intermediaries in the value chain, hiking the price many times. There was also deterioration in quality due to lack of good infrastructure and the freshness tended to wither away.



“That’s when I decided to cut down this gestation period and make tea available to customers immediately after production, while preserving its fresh aroma,” he says.



Initially, Kaushal put in his own money. Later, Teabox received seed funding from Accel Partners and Horizen Ventures (Singapore-based early stage fund) worth $1million.



The company later raised $6 million in Series-A round of funding led by JAFCO Asia, with Accel Partners, Keystone Group LP and Dragoneer Investment Group.



Robert M Bass, president of Keystone and Cameron Jones, Singapore-based Angel investor, were customers who later turned investors in Teabox.



Significantly, the company also raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Ratan Tata in 2016.



Being a privately owned company, Kaushal declines to share financial details. All he says that Teabox has a simple revenue model.



“At a fundamental level, we are using the power of internet to democratise the industry. Traditionally, we sell only through the few select distribution channels,” he says, adding, “Teabox enables customers from across the globe to be able to access premium fresh tea.”



Says Kaushal: “We work with over 150 tea estates across India and Nepal to source fresh tea, within hours of production. Our tea tasters, who have over 100 years of collective experience in tea tasting, help us select the finest varieties. And intensive quality checking and cleaning process, we vacuum package them and ship them to customers across the world within a week's time. This is our business model, but what we are doing is much more than that.”



Teabox has cut down the long value chain and removed middlemen, making tea available at best competitive prices, while retaining the freshness, Kaushal says.



UrbanClap



In 2014 Abhiraj Bhal, Raghav Chandra and Varun Khaitan came together to start a much-needed local home service.



All of them have had sour experiences with failed startups and knew the strengths they could work on.



Varun and Abhiraj had known each other from their IIT Kanpur days, while Raghav was introduced through a common friend. They had complimenting skills to work together.



“Raghav is a techie from the Silicon Valley. Varun and I had spent sometime in the corporate world. We were very clear we wanted to create something that could impact the society,” Abhiraj recalls.



And that is the way it worked out. As they started brainstorming, the three-member team encountered multiple issues with local home service professionals. Abhiraj wanted to put up a few wall hangings and called up a local online yellow page company for a carpenter – without any luck.



After several failed attempts to lure a carpenter do the small job, the three realised that they needed to address this issue at once.



Previously, they had the harrowing experience of dealing with local service professionals during shifting houses.



Says Abhiraj: “We realised that the entire space of home and local services survived in the era of yellow pages or word of mouth,” he says.



He knew what to do. “We took those yellow pages online, knew customers needed frictionless transactions and identified home services as key business model,” Abhiraj recalls.



Luckily for them, it was an era of smartphone revolution and it so happened their supply chain was based on smartphone apps. This helped. “2014 was the right time for us to enter,” he recalls. Talk about being at the right place at the right time.



UrbanClap’s mission was to help customers with trusted and reliable home and local services at the push of a button. They started with just two category of services in Delhi and launched a website in the later half of 2014, further expanding to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.



“We are present in eight cities. With a launch in every city, our playbook has become more effective. It is hard to rely upon word of mouth for local services”, he believes.



Building threshold marketplace liquidity was a critical mission in the very first year, says Abhiraj, adding, “2015 saw 2,500 service requests.”



The biggest challenge is to create high quality supply. For suppliers of beauty products, UrbanClap soon became an important tool.



“We have backend partnership with these suppliers. As for quality control in categories like beauticians, for example, our acceptance rate has been 7 – 10 per cent,” he explains.



Before joining UrbanClap, almost all the suppliers who are now partners, were associated with aggregators. When one visits yellow pages online, the model is such that the same listing is shown to everybody.



So if it is the real estate model, they will sell the top three slots to the highest bidder. Now an individual yoga trainer or an electrician or a beautician, for example, will not be able to buy the top three slots.



“This creates offline aggregators who purchase bids and distribute to the service professionals, pocket 40-50 per cent of the cut, or play on market forces. Everybody makes less money except the bidding aggregator. We changed this model,” he recounts.



UrbanClap claims to hand pick good professionals, keep 5-25 per cent commission based on the category and pay 80 per cent and above to the professional.



“An average beautician in India will not make more than Rs 15,000 per month, but the average beautician with UrbanClap makes Rs 60,000 per month. There are beauticians who make upwards of Rs 1 lakh and have bought cars”, says Abhiraj.



How it works is this - if the average ticket size of a beautician is Rs 1,500, Urbanclap keeps 15-20 per cent, the beautician keeps 80 per cent or Rs 1,200. Even if she does two jobs a day (an average job is 1.5 hour), she makes Rs 2,400 a day and if she works for 25 days, she makes about Rs 60,000 a month. The beauticians who make over a lakh do 3-4 jobs a day.



“The math works well for us. While our cost of acquisition is a tad higher, the customer repeats and we make money on rise in demand,” he explains.



UrbanClap leverages on the fact that India has an abundance of home service professionals. “In last count, our estimates say there are 30 million people directly or indirectly involved with local home services,” explains Abhiraj.



UrbanClap’s vision is to empower, uplift and create a democratic community-driven platform with the top 10 per cent of these professionals, and provide quality services at the push of a button. UrbanClap is working with the government, National Skill Development Corporation and a bunch of other bodies to train skill-sets professionals.



In the first year of operations, they decided against monetising and invested heavily in creating a marketplace.



It turned out to be a costly mistake with losses mounting to worth Rs 60 crore. “The lifecycle of revenue generation will not happen on the first day. We made a loss because we were in an investment mode. The company will not make profits in FY16-17 either, but will definitely demonstrate 10-12x uplift in operating revenues and a significant ramp down in losses. I see we will touch break even in 12-18 months, without raising any more capital”, Abhiraj points out, when asked about revenue generation.



The firm raised Rs 258 crore to fund losses over a period of 2-3 years and now they are ramping down those losses, he claims.



The startup has raised $35 million across three rounds from marquee investors like Saif Partners, Accel Partners and Bessemmer Venture Partners.



They judiciously chose not to monetise the market before 2016. “This year closing, we have a run rate of Rs 15-20 crore commissioned revenues and our losses will be significantly lower. Of the Rs 258 crore we have raised so far, we already have Rs 130 crore lying in the bank,” confesses Abhiraj.



With a significant amount of that money still in the bank, one wonders why he does not want to be bolder?



Concludes Abhiraj: “We are in this for the long run. India’s destination for local and home services won’t get created over-night. We are measured about our investments, and want to continue with our heads down focus on executing and building this company.”



WOW Momos



Momos were not new to Kolkata, but what the two college buddies did with them, even before coming out of college, certainly was. They rapidly grew to become the country's largest momo chain by volume, turnover and innovation.



Their menu caters to more than 30 different flavours of momos available in steamed, fried and pan-fried format.



They have smartly innovated and invented to create sizzler momos, mogurg (momo burgers), momo chats and even a dessert- chocolate momo!



‘WOW Momo’ has as many as 109 outlets across Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Kochi, Coimbatore and NCR.



The restaurant chain specialises in a wide range of momos, Nepalese and Tibetian dumpling and a host of experimental and innovative palates. It has already drawn up plans to become a 500-outlet chain over the next five years, notching up a turnover of Rs 500 crore, says Sagar Jagdish Daryani, co-founder, Wow Momo.



Sagar with his college buddy Binod Homagai, a Nepalese by birth, floated WOW Momo in the final year of BCom honours at Kolkata’s St Xavier’s College.



Sagar, 29, a commerce graduate from Kolkata's St. Xavier's College is an enthusiast, which is highly passionate about brand building and business development.



He idolises Sachin Tendulkar and intends to introduce the same diligence in his profession as the Little Master put into his.



Sagar dreams of an India where employment is 100 per cent. He has mentored startups in the F&B space, with a few of them already in the operationally profitable mode.



He keenly looks at marketing, branding, expansion, growth, retail operations and logistics.



WOW Momo, now a case study for various multi-national organisations and business schools, began on the basis of studies of success stories by these two young guns.



With an initial Investment of only Rs 30,000, Sagar and Binod have visibly demonstrated how a successful entrepreneurial venture can be ‘bootstrapped’ in the initial and growing phase.



Their revenue model has been to expand this profitable F&B venture nationally and overseas. Wow Momo is entering new markets with 109 operating outlets, enjoying the first movers’ advantage.



“It is our innovative and experimental menu that has helped us add that ‘wow’ factor to our brand and building a brand, which stands out,” says Sagar.



The startup is looking at company outlets, franchise models and takeaway formats. It has also started experimenting with home delivery on bikes, which according to the founders, also helps in brand building.



Wow Momo has executed well on their idea and innovated continuously and operations have taken off well, with the sales growing year on year, without compromising on quality and customer service.



The eight-year-old company had been valued at Rs 100 crore by The Indian Angel Network and subsequently received a Rs 10 crore funding by the angel investor with Sanjeev Bhikchandani, founder of Naukri.com (Info Edge) being one of their lead investors, diluting 10 per cent stakes.



The fund was utilised in pan-India expansion and brand building.



“We will now go for next round of expansion and possibly ne­xt round of funding,” points out Sagar.



The Kolkata-based company is already in talks to raise funds to the order of Rs 50 crore, which will be used mostly to scale up operations. Hopefully by the end March, 2017 or a little later, it will be closed, he hints. Simultaneously with retail expansion plans, the company is toying with the idea of exporting packaged frozen momos abroad, along with specially prepared momo sauces to make them available across shelves in modern trade. With money, many ideas can be implemented.



Ask about the future and pat comes Sagar’s response: “We want to become India’s Mc Donalds albeit with a different offering.” And so far they have always taken the right step in the right direction.



