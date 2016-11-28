Make first SIP investment in coming fortnight

THE market gained on expected lines last week and was up on three of the five trading days, with Friday being a stellar day. Futures for November expired on Thursday and for the series, the Nifty lost a massive 649.75 points, or 7.54 per cent, to close at 7969.50 points. This is the biggest expiry loss in 2016 and saw bulls taking it on the chin.



The recovery on the first day of trading for the December series was big and it reversed losses for the week. It has given some hope to the bulls going forward. The week ended with minor gains of 0.64 per cent and 0.50 per cent on the Sensex and the Nifty, respectively.



FIIs continued to be sellers and the only key positive takeaway was that their selling had reduced on Friday. If this becomes a new trend, it could reverse the current trend.



The rupee continued to be under pressure and the currency closed with losses of 33 paise or 0.48 per cent to close at Rs 68.46.



The former PM spoke in the Rajya Sabha and criticised the government for the way it handled the demonetisation move. Reading between the lines it can be inferred that the economist in Manmohan Singh is in favour of the move but unhappy with its implementation. The proactive manner in which the government is tweaking rules based upon feedback speaks well of it. Being a monumental issue it certainly would entail efforts and take time for resolution.



There is an IPO opening on Tuesday from Sheela Foam, which is looking to raise Rs 510 crore from an offer for sale, in a price band of Rs 680-730. The promoter family would be selling these shares. The company is the manufacturer of Sleepwell mattresses and is the market leader in the segment. The business is good and it makes good money for its shareholders. While the business is interesting and needs looking at, one may avoid dabbling currently as market is turbulent and better opportunities may be available.



The action in the markets would now shift to the two central banks. It is expected that the RBI in it review meeting on Tuesday may increase the rate cut to 50 basis points against the earlier expectation of 25 basis points. This is on two counts: one is the huge liquidity with the system; and second is that the negative short-term impact on GDP from demonetisation may be taken care of by giving a push with lower rates.



The market has had a decent run in India and is likely to be under pressure once again in the latter half of the week. We are not out of the woods and the market needs to find its level.



The quarterly results for the ongoing quarter would be under pressure and zero to negative growth is likely to be the trend. The post-November 8 disruption would take anywhere between 8 and 12 weeks to normalise. Secondly, with opposition parties raising issues about the demonetisation their support to GST and its introduction as planned may face a setback.



Without being over-optimistic, it would be prudent to expect the 2017-18 budget be revolutionary, with the focus on growth stimulus and reduced rates of direct taxes.



What should investors do at this critical juncture? There is pain ahead and the market needs time to settle down and find its own level. Having said that it is also a fact that with reforms happening, India in the medium and long-term can become a great story. Without missing the bus, one needs to enter and be there. I believe, the best way forward is to invest in SIPs, systematic investment plans. Decide the amount one needs to invest and break it into 10 instalments of a fortnight each. Build a portfolio over the next five months, which would bring you to the beginning of the next financial year in April 2017. I believe, the portfolio would be generating returns by then as it would have weathered the storm of quarter three results, budget and also by and large GST issues. This kind of systematic investment would be rewarding and offer handsome returns in the next 12 months thereafter, as India moves from a cash society to part cashless but savvier nation.



Good times would follow after the pain and every dark night brings a new dawn. Choose your portfolio of stocks carefully and make the first investment in the coming fortnight.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research



& Investment Services)



