Main players ready to broker Syria peace deal

Russia, Iran and Turkey said they were ready to help broker a Syrian peace deal after the three countries held talks in Moscow on Tuesday and adopted a declaration which set out the principles any agreement should adhere to.



The countries made the announcement after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov hosted talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu held parallel talks with his Iranian and Turkish opposite numbers.



The document, which Shoigu called the “Moscow Declaration”, said the trio were confident it would revive the moribund peace process. It also backed an expanded ceasefire. “Iran, Russia and Turkey are ready to facilitate the drafting of an agreement, which is already being negotiated, between the Syrian government and the opposition, and to become its guarantors,” the declaration said.



“They have invited all other countries with influence over the situation on the ground to do the same (help get a deal),” it said.



The move underlines the growing strength of Moscow’s linkswith Tehran and Ankara, despite the murder on Monday of Russia’s envoy to Turkey, and reflects Putin’s desire to cement his country’s growing influence in the Middle East and more widely. It also shows how fed up Russia is with what it sees as long and pointless talks with the Obama administration over Syria.



Russian president Vladimir Putin last week said that he and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan were working to organise a new series of Syrian peace negotiations without the involvement of the US or the United Nations. He said those talks could take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, a close Russian ally. Russia says that the talks, if they happen, would be in addition to intermittent UN-brokered negotiations in Geneva.



Lavrov said on Tuesday he thought what he called the Russia-Iran-Turkey troika was the most effective forum when it came to trying to solve the Syria crisis. Shoigu said only Russia, which has backed president Bashar al-Assad with air strikes, special forces and military advisors, and Iran and Turkey were able to make a real difference.



Meanwhile the Syrian government has authorised the UN to send an additional 20 staff to east Aleppo, where they will monitor the ongoing evacuation of thousands of people, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday. “We do not have independent UN access to the buses, so we are not able to enter and access people. But that does not take away from the protection concerns that we do have and continue to have,” Jens Laerke said in Geneva.



At least 25,000 people have left the bombed-out eastern districts of capital Aleppo since evacuations began last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday. “Yesterday (Monday) only, we evacuated 15,000 people from east Aleppo. If we consider those evacuated on Thursday too, then the total should be 25,000,” spokeswoman Ingy Sedky told AFP. She said “thousands” of others were still waiting to be bussed out, amid a lack of information on the numbers of civilians and fighters remaining in east Aleppo. Lavrov said that the evacuation from Aleppo should finish within a couple of days. “We hope that this is a question of one or a maximum of two days,” he added.



