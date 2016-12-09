Magnificent Men and their Flying Machines

The high and mighty can scarcely be expected to move on ground. After all, too much distance to be covered, too many engagements to attend to and precious little time at hand. That is why they are known as high flyers.



The US President-elect Donald Trump scrapped the order to buy new Air Force One when he learnt that the flying carriage of the world’s most powerful leader would come with a price tag of $4 billion.



The US government had decided to replace the existing Air Force One with a new aircraft. Boeing was tasked to prepare the new 747-8, the latest version of the jumbo jet, which at that time was the biggest commercial aircraft in the world.



But the huge cost involved in the project has forced Trump to do a re-think. Apparently, even the US President-elect of the world’s richest country found the price too obscene. Of course, there are the doubting thomases who say no money is big enough to ensure the safety and comfort of the US President.



World leaders, naturally, need to travel in a secure environment. It is in the interest of these biggies to keep their adversaries and friends guessing every time they leave their shores for foreign climes. The guessing game does not come easy and costs money.



Since technology has no limits, the aircraft can be fitted with every conceivable system available under the sun. The question, however, is at what cost.



Back home in India, VVIP flights are increasing by the day – if not the hour. The need to be at many destinations in a short period of time leaves them with no option but to make use of private jets instead of taking regular commercial flights.



These requirements multiply during elections when they have to keep pace with their hectic campaign schedule taking them across the country. And India is a big country.



The President and prime minister of India are flown by the Indian Air Force (IAF), which runs a fleet of business jets for the VVIPs. These aircraft have been doubly secured to ensure safety of high fliers.



Naturally, such safety comes with top class comfort. The aircraft have been customised to make it as comfortable for the stressed out VVIPS as is possible.



IAF’s latest and advanced VVIP transporter is the Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), which joined the communication squadron in 2009. Three of these aircraft were specially ordered from Boeing, which has fitted them with a self-protection suit costing around Rs 200 crore.



BBJ is the exclusive preserve for high worth individuals (HNIs) or corporate honchos, as the aircraft is based on Boeing’s most popular commercial airliner 737, the narrow body jet.



The aircraft, with a range of around 1,200 km, can be used for travelling within the country or nearby destinations. For inter- continental flights, the President or the prime minister use Air India’s 747-400 carrier.



The jumbo jet, as it is known, is pulled out of the Air India fleet and modified for VVIP-use, catering to specialised requirement of the country’s highest offices.



Since Air India One doesn’t come with specific security features ike a self-protection suite to guard against a missile attack or an aerial or ground threat, the government has now ordered two Boeing 777s for customised VVIP travel.



These tailor-made aircraft will be dedicated for VVIP use, but would also be deployed on regular Air India flights after removal of the protection gear.



They will remain with the Air India while the IAF will maintain the security system. It is a quick reversal of roles. As per earlier plans, the IAF was meant to operate the aircraft, which was to be maintained by Air India. But that issue has been settled.



The IAF also has smaller Embraer Legacy business jets, which are used by the defence and external affairs minister, apart from the three service chiefs.



The Union home ministry owns two Embraer Jets, flown by the home minister and top officials. These are 14-seater small jets with a range of around 6,000 km. The external affairs minister has used these small jets for travelling to neighbouring countries.



After the senior ministers, the three service chiefs are the most frequent fliers, as they have to visit commands stretching the length and breadth of the country. The three service chiefs have an Embraer ready for them at the push of a button, but a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report had claimed that the guidelines for their use has often been violated.



Top officials and senior defence commanders can – and need to - use service aircraft to visit areas and forward bases not connected by regular commercial flights. The CAG has noted that the rule was frequently violated.



Apart from top ministers and senior government functionaries, leaders of all the political parties are among the most frequent fliers in the country. They rely on corporate jets.



Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi, for instance, use jets provided by the GMR group of companies. Prime minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign days had used aircraft on loan from by the Adani group.



These planes, however, come at a price. An hour-long flight costs anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 3 lakh, depending on the aircraft used. In other words, the frequent flyer club is expanding, as it should. After all, it is one business, which is recession free.



