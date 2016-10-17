'Made in India' electric bus from Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland unveiled the country’s first circuit electric bus, designed and engineered entirely in India. The 100 per cent electric bus is a zero-emission vehicle created specifically for Indian road and loan conditions and it will be offered on multiple platforms.The electric bus will not be ‘made to stock’ and sell, but will be ‘made to order’, since requirements and features will differ based on customer to customer. However, the company has readied enough manufacturing facility to meet market demand and orders, a senior company official said.“The Circuit series of buses is another testament to Ashok Leyland’s commitment to leverage India’s technological innovation to deliver relevant and best-in-class solutions for India and the world. We have now created a product, ahead of schedule, that will enhance the environment in the cities,” said Vinod K Dasari, managing director, Ashok Leyland.“India’s first ever fully electric bus, developed for India and made in India, is a big leap in mass public transport and we are glad that Ashok Leyland has been able to deliver this. This vehicle will support the government initiative for a brighter and a cleaner future for all of us,” said Ambuj Sharma, additional chief secretary, Industries and Commerce, after unveiling the electric bus.“The Circuit series vehicles are all exclusively engineered on India-specific platforms that can tackle varied topography, gradients and usage conditions. Integrated with a fire detection and suppression system (FDSS), this truly Indian innovation can travel 120 km on a single charge. It is built on a simple, mass-market platform that will enable the operator to cater to customers in city centres with minimal operational and maintenance costs,” explained T Venkataraman, senior vice president – Global Bus, Ashok Leyland.According to him, it will take about three hours for fully charging the battery, which are at present imported. Though designed, engineered and Made in India, the electric bus at present has about 40 per cent imported components, mostly batteries.“As more electric vehicles start plying on the Indian roads, the charging infrastructure will come up on a wider scale. However, since it is still in its nascent stage, the individual charging facilities available at homes and with operators are enough to handle the present demand,” he said.Venkataraman expects the initial demand to come from heritage sites, some state transport undertakings (STUs) like Himachal Pradesh. “These buses will come in handy for city applications, feeder routes for last mile connectivity with metro stations and also airport tarmacs, besides tourist focused demand including heritage sites,” he said.Since these will be ‘made to order’ vehicles, the demand and expected volume will depend on the orders that come up including from STUs, a few of whom are already in the process of floating tenders.