Luxury, high-end housing markets hit hard

Almost a week since the prime minister announced ban on high value currencies on November 8, the real estate industry feels the impact could be restricted to the secondary market and also to an extent to the primary market in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.The industry, which is generally perceived to be one of the sectors that play host to black money, was quick to not only welcome the move, but also said it is unlikely to impact the leading organised developers, who carry out their transactions through banking channels. Of course, some see light at the end of the tunnel, with the demonetisation likely to throw up a few options.“The realty sector will definitely be affected, as it has traditionally seen high involvement of black money and cash transactions. But most such incidences have been in the secondary market, where cash components have traditionally been a veritable must,” said Ashwinder Raj Singh, CEO (residential services), JLL India.The resale segment will take a big hit. But short-term pain is inevitable when we look for a long-term cure for the disease. There has for long been a strident demand to bring transparency in the sector so that it becomes more organised and cash dealings must necessarily be the first symptom of the disease to be dealt with, he said.According to him, the luxury and high-end segments of residential realty will also see a major impact, since it is another area, which has seen a lot of payments done in cash. The legal banking/financing channels have accounted for only a small part of transactions in this space. “The demonetisation move is likely to result in luxury property prices dipping by around 25-30 per cent as sellers struggle to offload properties to generate liquidity. This, in turn, means that luxury home buyers will suddenly have a much wider bandwidth of options to choose from,” Singh said.In addition, with black money suddenly being wiped out of the market, a lot of investors who have been investing in projects with unaccounted-for-money and raising prices to book profits will be eliminated from the system, thereby aiding a much need correction, he observed.Ganesh Vasudevan, CEO, IndiaProperty.com, seems to agree. “It is expected the segments of the market, which have a high proportion of cash transactions, will be hit hard and it will include secondary property market, luxury home sales and land transactions. The range of cash component used in these segments is anywhere between 15 per cent and 40 per cent. One can expect to see a price correction triggered by stagnation of sales as the stock of unaccounted money, which lubricates these markets, has been sucked out,” says Vasudevan.Even though many are predicting negative market sentiments for the sector, Vasudevan sees a silver lining for buyers who are financing their property purchase through accounted money and home loans. “Till the market stabilises, many builders would be in need of cash flow and buyers would have an upper hand in negotiating the deals in the primary market. Further, demonetisation brings with it a deflationary effect on the economy, and one can expect interest rates to go down further in the short run,” he said.Also, feels Vasudevan buyers would be spoilt for choice in the secondary market. “Until last week, most sellers of resale properties had an incentive to seek out buyers who were willing to transact in unaccounted money. So much so that there was a preference for such buyers, which effectively eliminated most resale properties from the reach of salaried buyers, who finance their purchase through savings and home loans. Now, the incentive to go sell through cash dominant transactions is less, which opens up a whole new supply of bargain deals in the resale market,” he said.