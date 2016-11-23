LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

LS adjourns till noon amid Oppn protests over demonetisation

By PTI Nov 23 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
A combative Opposition in the Lok Sabha today continued their tirade against the government over the issue of demonetisation and the ensuing ruckus forced adjournment of the House till noon.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, led by Congress, demanded an adjournment motion to discuss the demonetisation issue but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the matter can be taken up after the Question Hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been facing Opposition flak over the issue, was present in the House.

Congress members soon trooped into the Well holding banners and shouting slogans and they were also joined by members from the TMC. Some were also holding placards. Members of other Opposition parties, including the Left, were on their feet.

Amid the din, Mahajan wondered why a "responsible party" it was doing all these things and said they were not allowed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said he does not understand why the proceedings of the House are being stalled as the government is ready to discuss the issue.

Citing BJP's victory in the latest bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Assam, he said it showed that the vote was for the Prime Minister's initiatives.

As Congress members continued to display banners, Kumar said Congress was a national party but it was doing such things which were against the rules.

Despite the ruckus, one question was taken up during Question Hour before the proceedings were adjourned till noon. After the proceedings were adjourned, Modi stayed back for over five minutes and was seen interacting with BJP members.

With Opposition locking horns with the government over the issue of demonetisation, the House proceedings have been disrupted for four consecutive days.

In a major move to clamp down on the black money menace, Modi had announced on November 8 cancelling old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as legal tender.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Fix the loopholes
    Rural distress caused by demonetisation can be the biggest challenge for Modi

    A large chunk of urban population may be coming to terms with the fact that their wallets will remain empty for some more time to come, may be beyond

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> And The game continues

Man is a prisoner of his past, but so are ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The info-realm of our conscious awareness

It goes without saying that all of us inherit our ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter