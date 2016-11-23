LS adjourns till noon amid Oppn protests over demonetisation

A combative Opposition in the Lok Sabha today continued their tirade against the government over the issue of demonetisation and the ensuing ruckus forced adjournment of the House till noon.



As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, led by Congress, demanded an adjournment motion to discuss the demonetisation issue but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the matter can be taken up after the Question Hour.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been facing Opposition flak over the issue, was present in the House.



Congress members soon trooped into the Well holding banners and shouting slogans and they were also joined by members from the TMC. Some were also holding placards. Members of other Opposition parties, including the Left, were on their feet.



Amid the din, Mahajan wondered why a "responsible party" it was doing all these things and said they were not allowed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said he does not understand why the proceedings of the House are being stalled as the government is ready to discuss the issue.



Citing BJP's victory in the latest bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Assam, he said it showed that the vote was for the Prime Minister's initiatives.



As Congress members continued to display banners, Kumar said Congress was a national party but it was doing such things which were against the rules.



Despite the ruckus, one question was taken up during Question Hour before the proceedings were adjourned till noon. After the proceedings were adjourned, Modi stayed back for over five minutes and was seen interacting with BJP members.



With Opposition locking horns with the government over the issue of demonetisation, the House proceedings have been disrupted for four consecutive days.



In a major move to clamp down on the black money menace, Modi had announced on November 8 cancelling old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as legal tender.



