Is lower cash withdrawal the new normal?

Cash withdrawal, post-demonetisation (after December 30), has been declining rapidly from a peak of Rs 52,800 crore for the week ended January 13 to Rs 32,500 crore for the week ended March 24. Even in one week (between March 17 and March 24), cash withdrawal has declined by Rs 2,000 crore.



The decline in cash withdrawals is intriguing even as limits on withdrawals have been removed from March 13. Historically, average withdrawals are generally higher in the first fortnight of a month because people tend to spend more in first fortnight. However, even that peak has been declining since January (a decline of Rs 5,400 crore as on March 24).



It may be noted that the average withdrawal in the pre-demonetisation period in FY17 in the first fortnight was only around Rs 21,000 crore.



What could be the possible reasons? Are people now averse to cash withdrawals because of strict monitoring? Or, there is indeed a shift to digital transactions? We are indeed not sure. It may be also noted that with the implementation of ban on cash transactions of over Rs 2 lakh from April 1, further decline in cash withdrawals may be a possibility.



While it may be difficult to ascribe a reason, our estimates indicate that there would be a permanent liquidity injection of least Rs 1.7 lakh crore, which is 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) after demonetisation. This data is a reflection of the extent of formalisation of the economy post-demonetisation.



This declining trend in cash withdrawals will also have repercussions on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) liquidity management policy.



On the flip side, the bulge in deposits is also a reflection of credit growth declining to 63-year low of 4.4 per cent in FY17, while; aggregate deposits grow by 13 per cent, after decline in the last three years. In the post-demonetisation period (November 11, 2016 to March 17, 2017), the aggregate deposits have increased by Rs 4.27 lakh crore, while credit off-take during the same period has increased by only Rs 2.12 lakh crore. One, of course, was the shift of loans to the bond market because of the price differential for higher rated corporates.



