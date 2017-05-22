Low key ministry with promises to keep

The Narendra Modi government, which has completed three years in office, pegged an outlay of Rs 79,685.95 crore for the education sector for financial year 2017-18, up 9.9 per cent from Rs 72,394 crore in 2016-17. The Centre has also allocated around Rs 17,000 crore towards skilling, employment generation, and providing livelihood to millions of youth, in order to boost the Skill India Mission. Besides, the government of India and the World Bank have signed a $201.50 million International Development Association (IDA) credit agreement for the Third Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP III), aimed at improving the efficiency, quality and equity of engineering education across several focus states. Moves are also afoot to open IITs and IIMs in new locations as well as allocating educational grants for research scholars in most government institutions.



On paper, all these look very nice, but when it comes to THE situation on the ground, India, which has the largest higher education institutions in the world with more than 36,000 higher education institutes, enrolling over 70 million students and more than 1.4 million schools, enrolling over 227 million students, it is literally a case of ‘promises to keep and miles to go….’.



“The nation does not need Acts, it needs action," Modi had said three years ago soon after assuming office amidst high hopes and aspirations. However, three years down the road, there are many who think that a clear road map for action in education is what is needed, but has not been laid out.



“The higher education sector has been quite low key in the last three years. With the change of the minister, some form of stability has come about. The introduction of foreign universities as collaborative partners with local private institutions must be encouraged to promote better and newer value. Content must get more importance than land and building in determining value. Excellence must be promoted always,” says Bikram Dasgupta, founder and executive chairman, Globsyn Group, that runs Globsyn Business School, a top-ranked B-School.



Prof Suman Mukhopadhyay, noted educationist and director general, The Bhawanipur Education Society College, was expecting a thorough overhauling of the education system, which he is yet to see. “I would be happy and would expect the present government to do the following things in the remaining years: access to higher education and post graduation should be made strictly on merit without any reservation, but there should be sufficient and substantial scholarship for the competent and needy; students should be allowed to pursue multiple degrees simultaneously; there should be absolutely no free foreign junkets offered to teachers in government-run institutions in the name of training as this causes huge forex drainage,” he says, adding, they should be trained at home, and licences to teachers should be renewed after ten years of service.



Prof Mukhopadhyay said teaches should undergo at least two refresher courses in 30 years of service to keep themselves updated. Besides, remedial and tutorial classes must be factored in every subject every week for every teacher and deemed to be a part of the workload. There should also be standardisation of all evaluation norms and procedures should be established across all education boards not to repeat questions from the last five years.



For Prof Mukhopadhyay and many others all these should have been part of the Modi government’s educational reforms agenda. These unmet expectations assume great significance in the wake of the fact that the education sector in India is poised to witness major growth in the years to come as India will have the world’s largest tertiary-age population and second largest graduate talent pipeline globally by the end of 2020.



In FY 2015-16, the education market was worth about Rs 6,46,300 crore (at current exchange rates) and is expected to reach Rs 7,52,293 crore in FY 2016-17, according to a recent study of the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Currently, higher education contributes 59.7 per cent of the market size, school education 38.1 per cent, pre-school segment 1.6 per cent, and technology and multi-media the remaining 0.6 per cent, the IBEF study said. The introduction of an Indian Education Service is the need of the hour as bright Indian Education Service officers are expected to carry out and carry forward this education reforms agenda, feels Mukhopadhyay.



It is not that the present dispensation hasn’t done anything positive in the education sector in the last three years. “The end of the no-detention policy for students of class V to VIII clearly reflected that quality cannot be diluted.



However, the move to replace German language with Sanskrit in Kendriya Vidyalayas, issues related to the heads of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and allegations of saffronisation of textbooks, sparked off huge controversies and had a negative impact.



There are many who think that elementary education has had a relatively better run, although Swapan Mondal, assistant general secretary, Bengal Teachers and Employees Association, thinks otherwise. “In the last three years under Modi, no development was seen in the education sector. One could see only two developments – saffronisation of education and curtailing of the education budget. Generally, the Modi government is following the policies of UPA-II,” says Mondal.



He adds: “Now what is to be done in the next two years? The government should bear the whole expense of school education with no existence of private institutions. Ten per cent of general budget and six per cent of GDP should be spent for the purpose of education. Changes should be made in the Right to Education Act of 2009.” The government still has two more years to go and what the sector is looking forward to is not just tokenism, but big fundamental steps, which will have long-term impact.



