Loss-making IDBI’s CSR spend Rs 35 cr

Loss-making IDBI Bank and non-starter Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB), which is now to be merged with State Bank of India, continued to spend money on corporate social responsibility (CSR) despite their businesses plunging. Available data show that IDBI Bank spent around Rs 35.43 crore in the last four years. Bharatiya Mahila Bank, which came into existence only in 2014-15, as an exclusive financial institution for women, spent around Rs 6 crore.



Public sector banks (PSBs), except IDBI and BMB, are exempted from CSR responsibilities. But IDBI and BMB made provisions for such spendings under the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on “donations by banks” issued in 2002. The banks are allowed to make donations of up to one per cent of their published profit for the previous year.



The financial health of IDBI Bank has been a cause for concern. The bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,255 crore in December quarter against a profit of Rs 56 crore in the previous three months of the current fiscal due to bad loans. From a mere Rs 1.34 crore in 2012-13 and Rs 5.62 crore in CSR spendings, IDBI Bank’s contribution for such efforts soared to Rs 23.44 crore in 2014-15 only to come down to Rs 5.03 crore in 2015-16.



A Parliamentary panel has recommended that the government should plan a turnaround of the bank. In the latest report, the panel asked the government to submit its action plan within three weeks. IDBI Bank was to be privatised, as evinced in finance minister's budget speech two years ago, but employee unions have protested and this decision has been kept in abeyance.



“The Department of Financial Services should effectively liaise with IDBI Bank, for formulating a transformational plan with a target of putting the stressed projects back on track, bringing down the gross NPA to 3 per cent and Net NPA to zero per cent by the fiscal year 2018-19," said the report. The health of the bank can be judged from the fact its gross non-performing assets ratio was 15.16 per cent against 13.05 per cent in previous quarter.



