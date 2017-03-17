Looking ahead: Big sales and mega bucks for oil marketing cos

The prevailing global gloom notwithstanding, the sustained rise in consumption demand and a readymade domestic market is likely to keep the margins intact for oil and gas companies in India. The biggest gainers being state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) that have suffered in the last two financial years on account of rising oil prices, shrinking margins and burden of increasing under-recoveries.



According to experts tracking the sector, OMCs including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) could see an increase in their margins on accelerating volume growth with a 17–80 per cent jump



in cash flow over a three year period. This should more than double the three OMCs valuations and stock price by 2020.



Already the three PSUs have declared robust earnings in the three quarters of the current financial year and declared all time high levels of interim dividend despite going in for bonus shares issue, which reduces the price of its existing shares while increasing the issued share capital of the company. This makes the company look bigger than it really is, making it more attractive to investors.



Reducing under-recoveries



This has been made possible by reduction in OMCs under recoveries (gap between sale and market price) on sale of domestic LPG cylinder and kerosene oil due to prevailing lower oil prices. In addition, the companies have also increased their marketing margins and gross refining margins (amount made in converting crude oil into petroleum products).



“The road ahead for OMCs looks bright as market conditions and government policies are conducive for their exponential growth. The rise in demand, coupled with the expectation of a more stable oil price market globally and the ability to control the market with over 90 per cent dominance in retail, all project that these companies could see good days at least till 2020,” said an oil sector expert asking not to be named.



OMC stocks have potential upside of up to 117 per cent after factoring



in the benefit of refinery capacity expansions (for BPCL and IOC) and a net marketing margin increase on diesel and gasoline of 40 per cent from current levels, said Deutsche Bank in a report on the Indian oil and gas sector.



While analysts and brokerages are showing optimism, even the government is confident about the prospect of OMCs. “The primary prediction for oil trajectory (last year) was 7 to 8 per cent but we ended up with 11 per cent. This year I am much more hopeful. This year (India's oil



demand) will break all the records and prediction and we are prepared,” minister of



petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan had said referring to an 11.4 per cent rise in the country’s petroleum product consumption in August to 15.8 million tonnes (mt), the highest level reached in five years.



The higher growth projections is based on sound economic data where the country’s GDP is expected to continue its fastest growth run globally, while manufacturing and infrastructure sectors show strong signs of acceleration. The growth in auto sales has also maintained momentum. All these bode well for the oil market and suggest sustained periods of growth.



Rising stocks



This optimism about consumption growth is bound to reflect on the bourses with strong support from institutional players, high net worth individuals and small investors holding on to oil and gas stocks. The oil and gas counters have reported a healthy rise in stock earnings, dividend payout as well as positive projections for near future. The shares of IOC closed 1.75 higher on BSE at Rs 376 a piece while HPCL rose 0.94 per cent to Rs 520.10 and BPCL closed 1.83 per cent higher to Rs 647 a share.



