Lok Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over demonetisation

Opposition ranks in the Lok Sabha were boosted today with AIADMK members joining them in their noisy protest on demonetisation, as the government vehemently resisted their demands, including a debate under a rule which entails voting, forcing the House to adjourn for the day.



Amid noisy Opposition protests in the Well which continued right from the start, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar insisted that the government was willing to debate every aspect of the issue and went on to cite BJP's win in the bye-polls in Madhya Pradesh and Assam to claim that people have endorsed the government's decision against black money and corruption.



Opposition parties like TMC and CPI(M) too have won in the bye-polls in West Bengal and Tripura, ruled by them. Mallikarjun Kharge (Cong) and Sudip Bandhopadhyay (TMC) said they wanted a debate but demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and that the Speaker admit their adjournment motion, which will result in division of votes and passage of a resolution, on demonetisation.



They received a shot in the arm when P Venugopal (AIADMK) spoke about "suffering of people" due to shortage of currency notes and said his party had also given an adjournment notice.



Opposition parties cheered as he spoke. AIADMK is perceived to be more sympathetic to the treasury benches on many issues. "Government is willing to start a debate. I don't think that the opposition parties are in support of black money, fake currency and terrorism when the whole country is supporting the Modi government over its decision," Kumar said.



Kharge said they too were ready for a debate but wanted Modi's presence and that their adjournment notice be admitted.



Equating Speaker Sumitra Mahajan with a mother, he said she should hear them to which she retorted that a mother would want all her children to live together happily.



Like previous days, Opposition members trooped into the Well and began protesting as soon as the House met at 1100 hours.



The Speaker carried out most of the Question Hour amidst noisy scenes before adjourning the House briefly till noon. After laying of the listed papers, she adjourned the House till tomorrow as opposition parties remain unrelenting.



Members of Congress, TMC, Left parties, SP and AAP were demanding discussion on the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 under Rule 56, that entails voting.



Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was seen in his seat having an intimate discussion with AAP MP from Punjab Harinder Singh Khalsa.



As members of Congress, TMC, Left parties and AAP were raising slogans in the Well, NCP and RJD members stood in the aisles in solidarity with the other protesting opposition members.



AIADMK members were also in the aisles raising the issue of Tamil fishermen injured allegedly in firing by Sri Lankan Navy. Ignoring the slogan shouting opposition members, Speaker allowed the Question Hour to continue amidst noisy scenes.



When some opposition members tried to bring a placard denouncing the demonetisation move in front of Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who was replying a question related to his Ministry, the Speaker tried to intervene and asked the MPs not to disturb the Minister.



"This is not good. Everyone will be shown on TV, but don't disturb the Minister. If you want to discuss something, raise it before the government. People are in pain, tell the government. But this is not the way to highlight people's grievances," Mahajan said asking them to return to their seats.



However, an unrelenting opposition continued to raise slogans. The Speaker again appealed to the opposition members to participate in the debate saying that the disruption of proceedings would not solve the problem. "I am really pained. If you are people's representatives, you should stand by them," she said.



Due to continued pandemonium, the Speaker first adjourned the House till noon, and after laying of papers for the day.



