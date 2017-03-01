Logistics stocks soar on prospects of early GST rollout

Logistics and other select stocks rallied on Tuesday on news that the goods and services tax (GST) could be rolled out from July this year and a GST council meeting to speed up the process is scheduled for the weekend.



The rally in these stocks came on a day benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red, down 0.2 per cent, ahead of US president Donald Trump’s address to the US Congress that would outline his spending and tax plans.



During the GST council meeting scheduled on March 4-5, the central GST law, state GST law, and the interstate GST law will come up for legal vetting.



Stocks sensitive to GST rollout rose after economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das indicated that the GST would be implemented from July 1 and central and state governments are working on this.



The gainers among the logistics stocks on the BSE at the market close were Gati (4.67 per cent), Patel Integrated Logistics (8.28 per cent), VRL Logistics (2.52 per cent) and Snowman Logistics(6.21 per cent).



Other logistics stocks that gained on Tuesday included Allcargo Logistics (3.21 per cent), Shreyas Shipping Logistics (1.12 per cent), Sical Logistics (2.43 per cent) and Chartered Logistics (7.31 per cent).



Select non-logistics stocks that went up were home product maker Asian Paints (2.29 per cent), Century Plyboards (5.22 per cent), Kajaria Ceramics (2.26 per cent).



A common rate system is likely to create the right incentive for companies to make their business investment decisions driven by market dynamics, instead of taxation, and this could be a game changer, a fund manager said.



Said Achin Goel, head: Wealth Management & Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio: “GST rollout from July 1 would end the decade-long wait for a single national sales tax. The GST will replace a plethora of cascading central, state, inter-state and local taxes with a single nation-wide value-added tax on goods and services.”



“Shares of logistics companies – Gati, Sical Logistics and Blue Dart rallied intraday on the bourses following the news. Logistics sectors is believed to be the biggest beniciary of GST implementation as it would ease bottlenecks for logistic companies and reduce the cost competitiveness,” Goel said.



The GST council, which is headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley and has state finance ministers as members, has on February 18 cleared the law to compensate states for any loss of revenue and is due to meet again on March 4 and 5 to finalise central, state and interstate GST laws.



After these laws are approved, the council will have to fix rates of taxes for different goods and services by fitting them into the four approved slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, reports said.



After passage of the GST Bill in the Rajya Sabha last year, the constitutional amendment, which came into force on September 16, 2016, provides for a one-year window to bring in GST, implying that GST has to be implemented before September 15 this year.



raviranjan



@mydigitalfc.com



