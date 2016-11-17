Loans written off, not waived: Jaitley

As a controversy arose over the State Bank of India reportedly writing off loans worth Rs 7,000 crore including that of Vijaya Mallya-promoted Kingfisher Airlines, Finance minister Arun Jaitley has clarified that government is still pursuing the case against Mallya though the SBI has written off his debt only in books.



The government had come under attack from the opposition for letting off Mallya who has been absconding after defaulting on Rs 12,000 crore loan.



The SBI had said that the loan was categorised under the “Advance Under Collection Accounts” section. A newspaper report had claimed that SBI had written off loans of 63 defaulters and the list included Mallya.



Jaitley said that it only meant that in accounting books, it is listed as a non-performing asset. “There is a little bit of malapropism involved in this. Don’t go by literal meaning write-off. Write-off does not mean loan waiver. Loan still remains. You still continue to pursue,” said Jaitley intervening during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the government’s demonetisation move. He was replying to CPM leader Sitaram Yechury who referred to the newspaper report and added that the NDA government had inherited the problem.



The minister said: “It (write-off) does not mean that the loan ceases to be a loan. We will still chase the loan. The entry in the book changes that is from being performing assets, it become a non-performing (asset).”



SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya also sought to downplay reports of loan write-off of 63 wilful defaulters saying that they have been clubbed under a different head and efforts are on to recover loans from such defaulters.



SBI, the leader of the consortium of 17 banks, has taken physical possession of many of Mallya properties including Goa’s plush Kingfisher Villa. The auction by the bank failed to attract any bidder. “These are not write offs. They are old entries done over time. We have fully provided for these loans so they are put into an account called Accounts Under Collection. There is a very robust process for following up all these loans for recovery including monthly review by management and quarterly review by board. No let off of borrowers happened and all processes are focused for full recovery. The words ‘write off’ are technical terms and used in the layman’s way of understanding these words is completely misleading,” she told PTI.



In July, SBI had expressed inability to divulge details of loans given to Vijay Mallya and his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines in response to an RTI query, holding that the matter is sub-judice and being looked into by investigating agencies.



The Kingfisher Airlines has been accused of siphoning off nearly Rs 6,000 crore. Now defunct Kingfisher Airlines’ owner Vijay Mallya has been accused of syphoning off nearly Rs 6,000 crore and has been declared as a fugitive by the court.



As per the latest published quarterly numbers, SBI had written off loans worth Rs 6,060 crore at the end of September while it was Rs 4,613 crore at the end of the first quarter of the current financial year. Collectively, the bank has written off Rs 10,673 crore in the first half of the current fiscal.



Jaitley also wrote a post in the Facebook where he said that India can no longer live with black money.



