Little rise in sales won’t attract I-T attention

In a big respite to traders and businesses, the tax department has said it will not reopen previous cases after merely finding increase in turnover this year, which could be the result of higher digital transactions. The tax department believes that there has been a marked shift towards digital payment after government’s demonetisation move. Further, no financial transaction could remain undisclosed with people using digital gateways for payment. As a result, gross sales of companies would be higher this year, which may prompt assessing officers to reopen old cases to see if they escaped tax in previous years.



This had created a fear of Inspector Raj coming back with the potential to dampen business sentiment. But the tax department’s directive to its officers to resist from reopening old cases thus causing harassment to taxpayers seems to have come well in time.



“A mere increase in turnover because of use of digital means of payment or otherwise in a particular year cannot be the sole reason to believe that income has escaped assessment in earlier years,” said Rohit Garg, director, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular dated December 9.



“Hence, assessing officers are advised not to reopen past assessments in cases me­rely on the ground that the current year’s turnover has increased,” he said.



According to section 147 of the Income Tax (I-T) Act, cases of previous assessment years could be reopened if the assessing officer has a reason to believe that the income has escaped assessment. Post-demonetisation and subsequent adoption of digital payment options, apprehensions had been raised that increased turnover in the current year may lead to reopening of earlier years’ cases involving lower turn­over under this section of the IT Act.



The circular said that this could have caused undue harassment to taxpayers.



“The clarification by CBDT is in right direction. It is good for companies especially traders in small towns who had been dealing in cash,” said Rahul Jain, partner, Nangia & Co.



