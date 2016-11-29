Lite from Mobikwik

If there is any vertical that has witnessed a skyrocketing growth in a few days of demonetisation, it is e-wallet-banking.



A week after when Paytm declared to accept all the debit and credit cards through its virtual POS app and then discontinuing it too, Mobikwik announced the launch of Mobikwik Lite -- an app that is less than 1 megabyte – 700 kilobyte to be precise.



The idea is to help unorganised retailers and shopkeepers across India in receiving payments seamlessly.



Being an under 1 mb app that works smoothly on EDGE / 2G connections, MobiKwik ‘Lite’ will address challenges of slow data connectivity and thus are unable to access digital payments easily, the company says.



Users can download this app with just one missed call and sign up with their mobile number only, no email id required.



By end of this week, the app will be available in all major Indian languages, the company says.



“The app does not require much space and the data consumption is negligible. The app also aims to serve smartphone users who face challenges of slow data connectivity, hence supports connections ranging from 2G to 4G and even EDGE,” Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder of



MobiKwik said.



“Understanding the customer base, we have done away with elements like having a mandatory email id,” he adds. The app is compatible with smartphone starting with Android version v2.3 and can be downloaded by giving a missed call at 80971-80971.



The lightest-ever, in terms of size, e-wallet app available supports bank transfers, peer-to-peer money transfer, bill payments, recharges and receiving payments.



“We have also joined hands with e-wallet companies like Oxygen to help support e-wallet-to-e-wallet transfer and we are in talks with others as well,” Singh says.



Post November 8, Mobikwik app usage has grown from 50 lakh to 4 crore. People adding money it wallet has seen a 700 per cent rise and wallet to bank transfers have grown 200 per cent, says Singh.



Singh told Financial Chronicle that he along with others have recommended the government to spread awareness on e-wallet usage particularly within government like road transport, water and electricity departments.



The company, which has a payment gateway, will be hiring 10,000 on-ground workforce to reach out to organised retailers across India. It already has a network of over 250,000 direct merchants.



shishirparasher@mydigitalfc.com



