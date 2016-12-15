Liquor stocks under stress

Liquor stocks are on a wobbly ground, with the industry facing multiple headwinds sweeping from demonetisation, GST implementation and hostile state policies. Post-demonetisation, both liquor sales and stocks have taken a blow, just like other consumption stocks. But liquor stocks are beaten down more, as investors are factoring in the negative impact of higher input cost when the GST is implemented.



Liquor stocks are also bearing the risk of adverse state policy actions. The complete liquor ban in Bihar and the phased ban in Kerala have already brought down sales. More states could follow on this path, heightening the revenue risks for liquor-makers.



Reports coming in from different regions across the country, be it Orissa, Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, point to a fall in liquor sales post-demonetisation. Liquor stocks have fallen up to 15 per cent between November 8 and December 13, going by numbers from corporate data firm Capitaline.



The sales are down but that does not have a major impact on the industry prospects, as people do consume liquor in good and bad times, and also some liquor stores were accepting old notes, said an analyst requesting anonymity.



But more than demonetisation, the likely GST impact, where clarity has not emerged so far, is hurting the liquor stocks badly.



Stocks of the top two liquor manufacturers by market capitalisation were impacted less than the rest, with United Spirits down 4.94 per cent and United Breweries down 7.58 per cent. The stocks that have been hit hard included smaller liquor companies like Radico Khaitan (-12.90 per cent), Som Distilleries and Breweries (-14.81 per cent), IFB Agro Industries (-11.39 per cent), Jagatjit Industries (-9.36 per cent), Pincon Spirit (-14.38 per cent), Globus Spirit (-8.06 per cent) and Winsome Breweries (-19.27 per cent).



Three liquor companies have seen the least impact of demonetisation as their stocks were up during this period– M Breweries (up 1.34 per cent), Ravikumar Distilleries (1.29 per cent) and Tilaknagar Industries (0.33 per cent).



The liquor stocks have factored in higher input costs under the GST regime, which also contributed to their underperformance during the demonetisation period. Morgan Stanley equity analysts Nillai Shah and Indira Badrinarayan, in a recent research report on United Spirits (USL) said, “ We think it is hard to adopt firm opinions on GST and its potential financial impact on the liquor business in India. However, our preliminary analysis suggests a 15-30 per cent impact on earnings if USL is unable to mitigate the impact of higher input costs.”



“Key reasons for the USL stock's recent underperformance are the increased risk of adverse state policy action with the imposition of a ban on the sale of liquor in the state of Bihar and a proposed phased prohibition in Kerala,” Morgan Stanley.



Similar action from other states are likely to have a drag on the liquor stocks in the future, though Morgan Stanley differs on this.



“While popular opinion is that these events have increased the risk of similar action by other state governments, we believe adverse policy action for the liquor industry may have peaked for the near-term,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.



raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com



