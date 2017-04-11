Liquor stocks plunge as MP talks prohibition

Radico Khaitan led the fall in stock prices of distilleries and breweries on Wednesday after news trickled in that Madhya Pradesh will close all liquor shops in the state in a phased manner.



Radico Khaitan plummeted 7.30 per cent to close at Rs 114.95 on BSE. United Spirits was the second biggest loser at 6.59 per cent. United Breweries fell 3.03 per cent, G.M.Breweries 4.29 per cent, Som Distilleries 3.28 per cent, Pincon Spirit 2.08 per cent, Pioneer Distilleries 3.12 per cent, Globus Spirits 4.90 per cent and Tilaknagar Industries 4.70 per cent.



According to a PTI report, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked abo­ut moving towards total pr­o­hibition in the state in a phased manner on Sunday. “Prohibition will be implemented in the state by closing all liquor shops in a phased manner,” he said.



Prohibition in MP is expected to hurt liquor sales badly. Firms have been facing rough weather of late after the SC ordered closure of liquor sale within 500 metres fr­om national and state highways.



“Liquor stocks are expe­cted to remain under stress for some time as the mood in the country at present seems adversarial towards the trade. Hopefully better sense would prevail," said an analyst.



In his R-Day speech this year, Chouhan had said enforcing prohibition would not work in MP. “We will free MP of liquor not by imposing prohibition, but through the commitment of people,” he had said.



