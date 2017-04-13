Liquor ban is good politics, but bleeds state exchequers

Some BJP-ruled states have suddenly developed a penchant for prohibition. The Supreme Court has also recently curbed liquor sales near highways. The twin development, however, come with a huge economic cost as many states are heavily dependent on revenue from liquor sales. Besides, the hospitality sector has also been hit hard and the industry has pegged the cost at a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore.



Take for example the case of Tamil Nadu. The southern state earned Rs 29,672 crore in 2015-16 through its close to 6,800 liquor outlets. The welfare schemes like colour TVs, fans and mixies in Tamil Nadu are largely funded by the excise and sales tax revenues generated through Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation), which is the sole procurer and retailer for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in the state.



Established in 1983, Tasmac remained the wholesale procurer of IMFL and distributed it across the state to be retailed by privately-run wine shops. In 2003-04, the AIADMK government ordered that state-owned entity Tasmac would also retail IMFL through its own shops in the state. Ever since, the revenue to the state exchequer has been almost steadily growing at 20 per cent per annum from around Rs 3,000 crore to 26,188 crore in 2014-15.



The staggering growth in liquor sales led to a rising demand for prohibition, as more and more youngsters were getting addicted to liquor. Several political parties, including PMK and MDMK, were in the forefront demanding implementation of prohibition in the state. Soon after AIADMK retained power in the state in 2016, it ordered closure of 500 Tasmac outlets.



Another 500 outlets were closed this January, thereby bringing the total number of outlets to around 5,700. At present, Bihar and Gujarat are the only states that have a total ban on alcohol in place. AP also tried it in the 1990s. Mizoram was fo­r­ced to withdraw the ban after 17 years in 2014. Now, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Si­ngh and his MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chou­han have announced their plans to implement alcohol ban in their respective sta­tes in a phased manner. Kerala consumes more alcohol than any other state and has per capita consu­mption of over 8 litres per year. The previous UDF go­v­ernment had brought out a liquor policy of achieving total prohibition in 10 years by reducing availability of liquor. The UDF’s liquor po­licy that came into force in 2014, allowed sale of IMFL in 5-star hotels only and shut over 700 bars in the state. Every year, for the next 10 years, 10 per cent of the bars will be closed down to achieve the target. But the present government has relaxed some of the norms by allowing the reopening of bars in tourist places besides scrapping the decision to shut 10 per cent liquor outlets a year. Prior to the ban, some estimates had put revenue from liquor sales in Kerala at Rs 12,000 crore a year. The state will now lose out on Rs 5,000 crore revenue following the implementation of the SC directive to ban sale of liquor near highways. The government expected revenue of Rs 9,000 crore in FY18 from liquor.



The picture is, however, different in Karnataka. Th­e­re has never been any talk of prohibition. Though the liquor is procured by state government, bars and wine shops are privately-run. With a thriving IT economy, the pub culture in a city like Bangalore is well entr­e­nched. In fact, in the latest budget, chief minister Siddaramiah announced removal of VAT for wine and beer, while raising excise duty on hard liquor. The state expects to mop up Rs 18,050 crore excise fr­om liquor in FY18, up fr­om Rs 16,500 crore in FY17.



With liquor among the top revenue contributors for several states, some analysts expect the states to lend support to the industry. Some cities have begun to reclassify national highways that run through th­em as city roads to bypass the ban. Alcoholic drinks worth Rs 1.37 lakh were sold through retail outlets in India in 2015, while sales of Rs 1.08 lakh crore were made through bars, restaur­a­nts, hotels and other ca­tering establishments, according to Euromonitor International’s estimates



Concerned over its impact on the tourism industry, FAITH said, “States collectively will run the risk of losing revenues which could run up to an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore,”



As many as 100,000 liq­uor shops been shut since the ban came into force and therefore the gravity of the revenue loss due to this cannot be over emphasized, said the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India. FAITH chairman Nakul Anand said, “The Indian tourism & hospitality indu­s­try as a people intensive in­dustry, respects, honours and commends any judgement which upholds the safety of human lives. As Indians first, we are grateful for a highly functioning legal and governance system, which advocates our safety & security. As the no­dal body representing the tourism industry, FAITH is reviewing the way forward with key stakeholders.” It said such establishments employ over 5 crore people directly and indire­c­tly impacting the living conditions of their almost 20 cr­ore family members. “Di­splacing such a larger population from tourism jobs will run the risk of a nationwide unemployment rou­g­hly estimated at a million plus with the consequent risk of pushing this working population towards undesirable activities to earn their & their dependants’ livelihood,” it said.



India’s tourism, travel & hospitality is estimated to contribute to $200 billion, 9.5 per cent of GDP, $30 billion+ investment at 5.5 per cent of total capital investment in India. Different industry bodies feel Indian tourism’s hopes of highways driven tourism model will come to a standstill and will regress Indian tourism if such establishments will cease to be tourism venues.



(With inputs from D Govardan & Sangetha G)



