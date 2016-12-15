Life insurers see 42% premium growth

Private life insurance companies delivered 42 per cent growth in individual annualised premium equivalent in November, as large balances in bank accounts post-demonetisation of high value notes prompted customers to look out for more productive avenues of fund deployment. However, the uncertainty on the impact of demonetisation makes it challenging to predict near-term growth, finds Kotak Institutional Equities.



Almost all players reported strong growth during November compared to 20 per cent growth between April and October. Most companies have capitalised on large inflows to the banking channel.



“We believe that inflows of funds to the formal/banking channel will drive higher investments in financial savings; the life insurance segment would likely be one of its key beneficiaries over the medium-term. We expect premium inflows to be somewhat lower over the next 1-2 months as compared to November; this is however challenging to predict at this stage. Life insurance companies with high dependence on cash collections may face some challenges,” said the report.



Most private players reported 15-30 per cent y-o-y increase in average ticket size in the non-single individual segment; this likely implies that the preference was towards higher tickets, may largely be to ULIPs. ULIPs seem to have been a preferred option over mutual funds; net inflows to equity schemes of mutual funds were almost flat m-o-m.



Bajaj Allianz continued to remain strong with 60 per cent growth in November, in line with 40-80 per cent growth since May 2016. Birla SL moved up to 29 per cent yoy growth from 10-15 per cent over the past few months. ICICI Prudential Life capitalised the most amongst large players with 79 per cent yoy growth; ticket size was up 16 per cent y-o-y and 12 per cent q-o-q. Max Life reported 75 per cent growth and SBI Life’s growth rate picked up to 46 per cent after a decline of 22-35 per cent over the past two months.



"November month has seen surge in select pockets, our total gross premium grew by 36 per cent (MTD) while some pockets we saw some pressure, I sense that the customers will be looking for more avenues for investments owing to large inflows, demonetisation will help more flows into financial assets and investments," Suresh Agarwal, Executive Vice President and Head of Distribution & Strategic Initiatives, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance.



HDFC Life continued to be weak with 2% decline; the management highlighted that the bank was busy on the deposit side and hence the insurance business was out of focus, said the report. Reliance Life was flat but better than the 30 per cent decline over the past few months.



Public sector giant LIC reported 38 per cent growth in the individual APE segment. LIC was giving 7.6 per cent interest rate on Jeevan Akshay VI till November. The sunset period of higher interest rates coupled with surplus liquidity with policyholders have driven strong premiums in November.



